TDOT: Fallen tree blocks lanes on I-75 in Loudon County, causes traffic backups

newstalk987.com
A School Bus Catches on Fire on I-40 in West Knoxville
No children were on board a school bus that caught fire on Interstate 40 as authorities continue their investigation into why the bus caught fire. WVLT reporting the Morgan County school bus caught fire on I-40 East yesterday (Monday) afternoon. Rural Metro and Loudon County crews all responded to the...
fox17.com
Two people rescued from Cumberland County wilderness in complex multi-agency effort
The Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency (CCCEMA) has reported that two people have been rescued from the wilderness in Cumberland County over the weekend. Travis Cole, Director of CCCEMA says that on the evening of August 6, 911 received a call from a lost woman in the area of Catoosa Wildlife Management Area. The woman was very distraught and was unable to give much detail as to her location, condition, or events leading up to her call for help.
Two injured in crash on US-11W in Grainger County
Two people were injured in a car crash near the west of Accommodation Road Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Morgan County school bus catches fire near Knoxville
A bus from Morgan County with no children was driving through Knoxville on Monday when it caught fire and had to be extinguished by firefighters.
Anderson County deputy in ICU after saving wife from being hit by pickup
An Anderson County Sheriff's deputy is fighting for his life after his wife says they were both hit by a speeding pickup truck.
Knoxville police issue dozens of school zone traffic citations on first day back to class
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is warning drivers to follow school zone traffic laws after issuing several citations on the first day back to school. As the new school year begins, drivers should remember that school zone speed limits are back in effect. KPD said it issued...
1 Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Knoxville Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Saturday night on North Broadway. The Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland stated that a crash occurred on North Broadway and Grainger [..]
1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Knoxville Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Sweet P’s Uptown Corner on Tazewell Pike on Sunday morning. According to the officials, the incident was recorded on the security camera.
wvlt.tv
VIDEO: High-speed crash closes Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, Sweet P’s Uptown Corner on Tazewell Pike was hit by a car. The car crashed into the building at around 5:30 a.m, according to co-owner John Ford. Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland said the driver was not with the car when officers arrived at the scene, and they haven’t been able to identify them.
wvlt.tv
Sweet P's Uptown Corner damage
A deadly fire raged on Sunday morning on State Route 92 in Jefferson City. Simpson, a two-time state champion at Farragut, finished 19-under par. Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people. Updated: 20 hours ago. Officers responded to a report that a shirtless man...
Yassin's Falafel House getting ready to open its new Blount County location soon
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Yassin's Falafel House is getting ready to open its new location in Blount County. Owner Yassin Terou said Blount County will soon "be full of love and deliciousness" as crews remodel the restaurant's first location in the county at 212 Hamilton Crossing in Alcoa. All...
KUB: Upcoming lane and road closures for utility work in North and South Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knox Utilities Board contractor crews will implement road and temporary lane closures in North and South Knoxville starting August 8. Starting August 8 through August 12, KUB crews will temporarily close lanes along the section of North Broadway between Wells Avenue and Kenyon Street daily from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Work will be performed on the wastewater collection system in the area, according to a press release.
WYSH AM 1380
2 members of ACSO injured–one critically–in traffic accident
Two members of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured last week, one critically, when an off-duty deputy from Campbell County struck them with his pickup truck. The accident happened last Monday, August 1st, at around 11:15 pm on Clover Circle in Campbell County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Off-duty Anderson County Deputy David Lucas Shoffner was helping his wife, ACSO reserve deputy Constance Nicole Shoffner, fix a chain on a small dirt bike by the side of the road, according to the THP, when a pickup driven by off-duty Campbell County Deputy Raymond Surber struck them and the motorcycle.
'I just want to go home' | Group sleeps outside gas station over weekend waiting for Greyhound bus
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, Greyhound said Bus 1511 experienced an "unexpected cancellation." It was expected to arrive at the Marathon Gas Station bus stop on Cherry Street, but travelers said it never showed up. "They would say it's going to be there soon, 'It's going to be there...
wvlt.tv
Scattered storms developing today, ahead of a cold front
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Developing storms are more scattered today, then a cold front moves in more rain at times, but the lower humidity behind it will give us some cooler mornings and a dry few days!. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
Knoxville Police Dept. reports citations in back-to-school traffic
As students and staff headed back to school across Knox County on Monday, law enforcement issued citations related to traffic.
WATE
House fire near Lakemoore Drive continued overnight, New Market Fire says
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Several fire departments responded to a home that was on fire on North Highway 92 in Jefferson City. New Market Fire Department received a call around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. about a residential structure fire. New Market Fire Department’s spokesperson Sammy Solomon said...
WATE
Mining collapse creates huge hole near Knox County home
MASCOT, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County family is uncertain about how to deal with a huge hole that opened up on their property in Mascot. The state says the large hole is the result of a mine collapse and the failure of an underground mine room. Both Savannah...
wvlt.tv
Thousands of Knoxville residents without power following storms
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms in west and north Knoxville took out power on Saturday evening. As of 5:42 p.m., 7,202 residents were without power, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board’s outage map. The map reported that the estimated restoration time would be around 7:00 p.m. for all of the current outages.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: More details emerge in deadly DUI crash in N. Knoxville
More details have emerged about a lethal drunk driving crash in North Knoxville over the weekend that killed a woman and left her male companion hospitalized with severe injuries. The victims were mowed down Saturday night by a pickup truck as they were trying to walk across North Broadway at...
