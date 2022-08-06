Read full article on original website
Related
Photos show documents Trump purportedly flushed down toilet: Report
Newly released photos show documents that Donald Trump purportedly attempted to flush down the toilet, offering some credence to previous reports that the former president attempted to destroy Oval Office records during his term.
‘He has done more to further the cause of hate in the US than almost anyone’: the rise and fall of Alex Jones
For years, the Infowars provocateur has made millions of dollars spreading lies and disinformation on social media. Last week in a Texas court, he finally saw some comeuppance. But will this be the end of him – or is it just a temporary setback?
‘Boss of Bosses’ Crips Gang Leader Sentenced to Decades in Federal Prison for Racketeering Murder Conspiracy
A longtime Crips leader in Los Angeles was sentenced Friday to 35 years in federal prison for a racketeering conspiracy that included the 2014 murder of a rival gang member who was unarmed and washing his car when he was shot dead. Paul Gary “Lil Doc” Wallace, 56, started hanging...
Daily Beast
Sandy Hook Lawyer: Alex Jones Sent ‘Intimate’ Pic of Wife to Roger Stone
The “intimate photo” that was among two years’ of Alex Jones’ text messages that were accidentally sent to a Sandy Hook family legal team was of Jones’ wife—and was sent to veteran Republican operative Roger Stone, one of the lawyers said. Mark Bankston, who represented the parents of 6-year-old victim Jesse Lewis in their defamation suit against Jones, revealed in court last week that his team had received the texts and said “intimate messages” were among them but offered no more information. Jones subsequently ranted about the mistake on Infowars, claiming the legal team now had a “naked” photo of his wife. On Monday, in an interview with TYT Network, Bankston said the photo in question was sent to Stone and shared his concerns over consent. “I’m a little concerned about it because that intimate photo was sent to Roger Stone, and I don’t know if that was consensual,” he said. “And if it wasn’t consensual, Mrs. [Erika] Wulff Jones should know about that. And there might be something that needs to be done about that. Then again, it could be totally consensual. But when I see that—and I don’t see any indication that it was—I’m concerned something might not be on the up and up with that. There are certainly laws in certain states about that.” Stone didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment late on Monday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lisa Kudrow Is Ready for Another ‘Comeback’
After spending a sizable chunk of the pandemic “watching a lot of TV,” from the entirety of Everybody Loves Raymond (which she’d never seen before and deems “time well-spent”) to reality-TV offerings like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Below Deck, and, in particular, Married at First Sight, and seeing her son graduate from USC, Lisa Kudrow was a bit nervous about her future job prospects. “I wondered what was in store for a woman of my age,” she says with a chuckle.The answer, of course, was plenty.Kudrow, who is 59 (yet looks two decades younger), is back...
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0