The “intimate photo” that was among two years’ of Alex Jones’ text messages that were accidentally sent to a Sandy Hook family legal team was of Jones’ wife—and was sent to veteran Republican operative Roger Stone, one of the lawyers said. Mark Bankston, who represented the parents of 6-year-old victim Jesse Lewis in their defamation suit against Jones, revealed in court last week that his team had received the texts and said “intimate messages” were among them but offered no more information. Jones subsequently ranted about the mistake on Infowars, claiming the legal team now had a “naked” photo of his wife. On Monday, in an interview with TYT Network, Bankston said the photo in question was sent to Stone and shared his concerns over consent. “I’m a little concerned about it because that intimate photo was sent to Roger Stone, and I don’t know if that was consensual,” he said. “And if it wasn’t consensual, Mrs. [Erika] Wulff Jones should know about that. And there might be something that needs to be done about that. Then again, it could be totally consensual. But when I see that—and I don’t see any indication that it was—I’m concerned something might not be on the up and up with that. There are certainly laws in certain states about that.” Stone didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment late on Monday night.

