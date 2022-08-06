Read full article on original website
Community garden helps ‘Feed the Need’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - From garden to table - the North Country Family Health Center is helping families bring fresh produce home. The center’s new Feed the Need Community Garden Project provides fresh produce for patients and others receiving assistance. Seeds and gardening equipment were donated by the...
W.A.R.M. to hold concert fundraiser to help the homeless
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The public is invited to enjoy live music, food and drink as part of a fundraiser to help Watertown’s homeless. Watertown Area Rescue Mission, also known as W.A.R.M., is hosting its First Annual Summer Jam on August 20 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Frances X. Caprara Exhibition Hall at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Watertown.
Algal bloom shuts down Southwick Beach
TOWN OF HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Beach-goers looking to beat the heat got some bad news last Friday when Southwick Beach had to shut down swimming. Park officials are citing an algal bloom. In an email to 7 News, park officials called it a “precautionary measure to protect the...
Little Theatre presents ‘The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Grab your lawn chairs and blankets and get ready for some Grimm tales. Director Amanda Morrison and actor and narrator Lynnea Calendar talked about the Watertown Little Theatre’s upcoming “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon.”. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This...
Lewis County Humane Society: big-pawed Gypsy & a Mutt Strut
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gypsy has very large “thumbs.” Her paws are big, too. Lewis County Humane Society shelter manager Amber Zehr says the 3-year-old cat is very sweet and friendly. The shelter is holding a Mutt Strut later this month. People can bring their dog-friendly dogs...
Upcoming Concerts in Morristown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) The summer isn’t over yet and Monday nights don’t have to be dull. Morristown’s Monday evening concert will feature outstanding jazz musicians on August 15th. Dan Gagliardi organized the group. For years, he played bass in a local duo, “A Fine Line”. His trombonist son, a music major at SUNY Purchase, will be in the group. In addition, guitarist and Potsdam native Paul Meyers will be featured. Meyers has recorded with Andy Bey, Frank Wess, and others. Their repertoire includes pieces from the American songbook by George Gershwin, Cole Porter, and more as well as jazz standards.
Harry John Bowhall, 73, formerly of Gouverneur
LADY LAKE, Florida (WWNY) - Harry John Bowhall, 73, of Lady Lake, FL, peacefully passed away on July 27, 2022, in Cornerstone Hospice House, The Village, FL. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margaret Brasie Bowhall. A graveside service will be held at Pleasant Lake Cemetery, Brasie...
New York State Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
New York state has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however boast their paranormal history with road markings and signs.
Air conditioner sales heat up
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re in the dog days of summer and higher temperatures mean higher demand for ways to keep cool. It was in the mid to upper 80s across the north country this weekend and it felt more like the 90s. If you went out to...
New method of eradicating invasive water chestnut tried in Oswego County
The water chestnut is not a plant that Allen Chase wants to see in Upstate New York waters. The water chestnut has floating, triangular-shaped leaves with long stems, as well as nuts with spines and barbs. Chase said its seeds can lie dormant for 12 years and still be viable.
Nancy M. Thomsen-Kerr, 82, of Star Lake
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Nancy M. Thomsen-Kerr, age 82, of Star Lake, passed away on August 7, 2022 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation. There will be a private burial for Nancy in Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Doris A. Brown, 85, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Doris A. Brown, Murrells Inlet, SC, and formerly of Watertown passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Tidelands Health Waccamaw Hospital, Murrells Inlet, SC. Doris was born in Cape Vincent on January 27, 1937, daughter of Raymond J. and Ruth I. Bourcy Votra. She was...
State looks to invest $100M in smaller communities
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Communities like Watertown and Massena have gotten millions of dollars in downtown funds from New York. Now the state is looking to invest in smaller communities. “This is a game changer for villages like Chaumont,” said Hartley Bonisteel-Schweitzer, planning board chair, village of Chaumont.
Jeffrey G. Herron, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey G. Herron, 65, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. Born on October 7, 1956 at the House of Good Samaritan in Watertown, NY, to James and Evelyn Herron. He graduated from General Brown Central School, the class of 1975. Jeffrey worked...
Miriam H. Bariteau, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A memorial service will be held on July 7, 2022, at 11 am at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home in Ogdensburg, NY. A reception will follow at the funeral home. Miriam H. Bariteau passed on to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 13,...
Missing Watertown man’s body found in Black River
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Police Department has confirmed details regarding a body that was found in the Black River. According to WPD Leuitenant Joseph Donoghue, a body was found in the Black River in Watertown on Thursday, August 4 near the Court Street bridge. According to Lt....
Canton man swims for Hospice
Cory Williams, Canton, took to the water in the “Swim a Mile for Hospice” to benefit Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. The event took place at Norwood Beach August 6. Photo submitted by Catherine Siematkowski.
Diocese of Ogdensburg celebrates 150 years
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg is observing its 150th anniversary. A celebratory mass will be on Wednesday. Diocese members from across Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Franklin Counties will be in attendance. A community picnic will follow afterward. Bishop Terry LaValley says a lot has...
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair goes out with a bang!
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’s the Demolition Derby at the Gouverneur and St Lawrence County Fair, drivers and fans on the stands are ready for a show. Derby fanatic Jeff Trapp says he’s been part of the derby since he was 16 years old. He says once you start, it’s hard to stop.
Ogdensburg could seek grant for demolition
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg could be applying for grant funding to help with the demolition of the city’s old cheese plant. City officials say they’re considering applying for the Restore New York grant. The money would be used for the demolition and revitalization of the cheese plant area.
