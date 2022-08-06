WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) The summer isn’t over yet and Monday nights don’t have to be dull. Morristown’s Monday evening concert will feature outstanding jazz musicians on August 15th. Dan Gagliardi organized the group. For years, he played bass in a local duo, “A Fine Line”. His trombonist son, a music major at SUNY Purchase, will be in the group. In addition, guitarist and Potsdam native Paul Meyers will be featured. Meyers has recorded with Andy Bey, Frank Wess, and others. Their repertoire includes pieces from the American songbook by George Gershwin, Cole Porter, and more as well as jazz standards.

MORRISTOWN, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO