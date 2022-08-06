Mike Tomlin Gives Encouraging Update on Steelers Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers could see some of their injured stars return to practice as early as next week.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been saddled with injuries to some of their most important offensive weapons during the first two weeks of training camp. Tight end Pat Freiermuth, running back Najee Harris and wide receiver Chase Claypool and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick either did not practice or were limited as the Steelers hit the field for practice on Saturday.

But that could change very soon, according to head coach Mike Tomlin. He said during his post-practice debrief that those players are progressing well and ramping their intensity back up.

"The guys that have been described as day-to-day continue to do so," Tomlin said. "There's been some guys who had increased participation like Minkah and others and it's reasonable to expect that to continue into next week as we start leaning into preseason game week."

Tomlin added that those players are nearing a return to action and could be back to full participation as soon as next week, as they prepare to host the Seattle Seahawks in their first preseason game.

"Hopefully we'll get a lot of those guys back next week as we lean into game action."

