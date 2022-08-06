Read full article on original website
Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle
Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
Elon Musk said Tesla could build 10 or 12 new Gigafactories to reach his goal of making 20 million cars a year by 2030
Elon Musk hinted that Tesla could grow its network of Gigafactories, and could ultimately build 12. Tesla may be able to announce the location of a new factory later this year, Musk told stockholders. Tesla is on track to achieve a production run rate of 2 million EVs by the...
Carscoops
Elon Musk Reportedly Becoming Liability, Turning New Buyers And Old Away From Tesla
Elon Musk was once the darling of the electric vehicle community. A rich, brash CEO, with an ability to harness social media, those same factors that made him a popular figure may now be hurting the company he helped grow. Studies are showing increasingly that, although Tesla owners are happy...
Feds Investigating Yet Another Fatal Tesla Crash, Again
The NHTSA has opened 37 investigations into Tesla-involved crashes since 2016. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened its 37th special crash investigation against Tesla after a 2015 Tesla Model S struck a stationary Walmart truck in Florida on July 6, killing the two occupants. It's unclear if Autopilot is...
California regulators aim to revoke Tesla's ability to sell cars in the state over the company's marketing of its 'Full Self-Driving' technology
The California DMV has accused Tesla of engaging in deceptive marketing practices around its driver assistance tech, which the company calls "Full Self-Driving Capability."
New Tesla Owner Finds That Supercharging His Model 3 Is More Expensive Than Pumping Gas
Charging an electric car is usually cheaper than filling a car up with gas, but one Tesla Model 3 owner found that Supercharging can add up. The post New Tesla Owner Finds That Supercharging His Model 3 Is More Expensive Than Pumping Gas appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Elon Musk Drops "Bad News" About Tesla Cybertruck Price And Specs
Folks patiently eyeing the Tesla Cybertruck are in for some bad news, and this one comes straight from CEO Elon Musk. At the company's annual shareholder conference, Musk revealed that the final specs and pricing of the boxy electric truck likely won't be the same as originally announced. While Musk...
Elon Musk confirms HVAC is on Tesla's future products list
After leading the electric vehicle segments with some exciting cars and providing energy storage solutions like the Powerwall, Elon Musk's Tesla will also work to provide heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solution for residential owners in the future CEO himself tweeted. Summers bring much-needed relief from cold weather in...
The 3 Electric Vehicles With the Best Fuel Economy Ratings
Concerning miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe), here are the three electric vehicles on the market with the best fuel economy ratings! The post The 3 Electric Vehicles With the Best Fuel Economy Ratings appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in 2019
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was found innocent on seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide and one count of reckless conduct in connection with the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph. Jailed since the crash, he appeared to wipe away tears as the verdict was read and briefly raised his index finger skyward before...
torquenews.com
Bad News for Tesla: Nio Is Getting 150-kWh Semi-Solid-State Batteries
If how far your electric car can travel on one charge is important to you, as a general rule of thumb, you want an EV with a big battery. In other words, you want one with a large kWh rating as this will be able to power the car for the most amount of time.
The Verge
Tesla is offering half off its Full Self Driving package and more for loyal customers in China
Tesla has a new rewards program in China to encourage customers to trade in their used models for a brand new one (via Electrek). From now until September 30th, Tesla vehicle owners in China who opt for the deal will receive half off the Full Self Driving feature, 15,000km (9,320.57 miles) of Supercharging credits, and a home charger installation savings of about $1,184.
Watch: The Tesla Model Y Refuses to Roll
Telsa makes some of the safest electric vehicles on the market. For instance, a Model 3 recently protected its occupant when a large tree fell onto it in China. Compared to industry standards, that kind of roof strength has made the Tesla Model 3 and the Tesla Model Y forgiving in rollover accidents. Still, there is one ace up the EV’s sleeve that might keep you from rolling over in the first place.
Fox News
Elon Musk says Tesla Cybertruck will be a 'damn fine machine'
Elon Musk has reconfirmed plans for the Tesla Cybertruck to make its long-awaited debut next year. The electric pickup was first unveiled in November 2019 and originally expected to go on sale in 2021, but development and supply issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic saw the date pushed forward several times.
Most US Drivers Aren’t Buying EVs for the Environment: Polestar
Believe it or not, most of those surveyed want an EV mainly because of those big screens. According to a survey commissioned by EV maker Polestar, most U.S. drivers—55 percent, to be exact—would buy EVs mainly for reasons that have nothing to do with the environment. Instead, the...
LEAKED: Polestar 3 Details Show It Will Be Serious Threat To Tesla
Polestar 1 production was limited to just 1,500 models, which means the only car you can currently buy from the Swedish brand is the Polestar 2 EV crossover. It desperately needs to branch out, but thankfully the Polestar 3 is inching closer to dealership floors. While Polestar has been quite...
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y In China Gets New Airbag
According to a report published by our friends at Teslarati, Tesla is working to make the Model Y in China even safer with an additional airbag. Tesla is known for emphasizing its vehicles' safety, so this comes as no surprise. The Tesla Model Y is already among the safest SUVs...
Is the Tesla Model Y Safer Than the Model 3?
The Tesla Model Y and Model 3 are a couple of safe EVs. However, which Tesla EV is the safest and which one should you buy? The post Is the Tesla Model Y Safer Than the Model 3? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Truth About Cars
Report: Tesla Owners and Buyers Sour on Elon Musk
New reporting from Bloomberg suggests that potential Tesla buyers, as well as current Tesla owners, are souring on the brand because of the antics of Tesla boss Elon Musk. The reporting cites studies that show owners are generally happy with the vehicles -- reliability problems aside -- but not so much with Musk and his public behavior.
Want One of the Safest Cars in the World for 2022?
The Tesla Model 3 is the safest car on the market. While many other safe cars got five stars, the little Tesla's roof is industry leading. The post Want One of the Safest Cars in the World for 2022? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
