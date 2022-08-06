ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
CARS
The Drive

Feds Investigating Yet Another Fatal Tesla Crash, Again

The NHTSA has opened 37 investigations into Tesla-involved crashes since 2016. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened its 37th special crash investigation against Tesla after a 2015 Tesla Model S struck a stationary Walmart truck in Florida on July 6, killing the two occupants. It's unclear if Autopilot is...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Cars
Interesting Engineering

Elon Musk confirms HVAC is on Tesla's future products list

After leading the electric vehicle segments with some exciting cars and providing energy storage solutions like the Powerwall, Elon Musk's Tesla will also work to provide heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solution for residential owners in the future CEO himself tweeted. Summers bring much-needed relief from cold weather in...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Business Industry#Linus Business#Dmv
The Associated Press

Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in 2019

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was found innocent on seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide and one count of reckless conduct in connection with the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph. Jailed since the crash, he appeared to wipe away tears as the verdict was read and briefly raised his index finger skyward before...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
The Verge

Tesla is offering half off its Full Self Driving package and more for loyal customers in China

Tesla has a new rewards program in China to encourage customers to trade in their used models for a brand new one (via Electrek). From now until September 30th, Tesla vehicle owners in China who opt for the deal will receive half off the Full Self Driving feature, 15,000km (9,320.57 miles) of Supercharging credits, and a home charger installation savings of about $1,184.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
MotorBiscuit

Watch: The Tesla Model Y Refuses to Roll

Telsa makes some of the safest electric vehicles on the market. For instance, a Model 3 recently protected its occupant when a large tree fell onto it in China. Compared to industry standards, that kind of roof strength has made the Tesla Model 3 and the Tesla Model Y forgiving in rollover accidents. Still, there is one ace up the EV’s sleeve that might keep you from rolling over in the first place.
CARS
Fox News

Elon Musk says Tesla Cybertruck will be a 'damn fine machine'

Elon Musk has reconfirmed plans for the Tesla Cybertruck to make its long-awaited debut next year. The electric pickup was first unveiled in November 2019 and originally expected to go on sale in 2021, but development and supply issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic saw the date pushed forward several times.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Tesla Model Y In China Gets New Airbag

According to a report published by our friends at Teslarati, Tesla is working to make the Model Y in China even safer with an additional airbag. Tesla is known for emphasizing its vehicles' safety, so this comes as no surprise. The Tesla Model Y is already among the safest SUVs...
CARS
Truth About Cars

Report: Tesla Owners and Buyers Sour on Elon Musk

New reporting from Bloomberg suggests that potential Tesla buyers, as well as current Tesla owners, are souring on the brand because of the antics of Tesla boss Elon Musk. The reporting cites studies that show owners are generally happy with the vehicles -- reliability problems aside -- but not so much with Musk and his public behavior.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy