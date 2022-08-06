City of Overton rescinds boil water notice issued Aug. 6

UPDATE : The City of Overton has rescinded their boil water notice.

Per the notice dated Aug. 9, The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.

Note: Video is in reference to the boil water notice issued Aug. 6.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Shane West, City Manager, at (903) 834-3171

OVERTON, Texas ( KETK ) – Due to a break in the 6” Water Line, on FM 323 near JW Green, the water storage tank has run dry losing water pressure in the distribution system.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City of Overton / ID Number 2010002 public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption. (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.) Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact:

Richard Chasteen, Public Works Supervisor at 903-834-3171.



