'Locke and Key' Season 2 Recap: All the Major Events Leading Up to the Series Finale

We're Already Mourning These 7 Cancelled TV Shows, From 'The Wilds' to 'Gentleman Jack'
Sometimes shows end without a proper conclusion, leaving fans in despair and wanting more and more. Sometimes those cancellations are out of the blue and make no sense, while others, the markings, are on the wall. But once in a while, a show gets cancelled, and fans rally together and find a way to save it. If there is one thing in common with all of these is that cancellation always leaves the fans in a period of mourning as they try to get their shows back.
Kevin Smith’s 'Strange Adventures' Anthology Series Cancelled at HBO Max
The tremor from the recent Warner Bros Discovery shake-up is yet to subsidem as the fate of more DC shows is being made public by the day. It has now come to light that yet another DC-related project, Strange Adventures, will not be seeing the light of day. However, unlike other projects that have recently faced a similar fate, the cancellation of Strange Adventures had little to do with the new strategic shift announced by executives at Warner Bros.
How 'Stranger Things' VFX Artists Updated the Demogorgon for 2022 Audiences
Stranger Things Season 4 returned this summer with its longest and most ambitious installment yet. The fourth season of Netflix's flagship sci-fi series featured the introduction of new monsters like Jamie Campbell Bower's sinister villain Vecna and horrifying swarms of the small yet powerful Demobats. These new baddies weren't the only creatures from the Upside Down playing a significant part in the latest set of episodes though. In addition to seeing the Mind Flayer's initial team up with the once-human Vecna, we also saw the return of the show's original evil, the Demogorgon.
‘Stranger Things’ Writers Shut Down Rumors of Leaked Script Pages
The Stranger Things writers used one of the show’s official Twitter accounts to warn fans about scammers selling supposedly leaked Season 4 script pages. In the last couple of days, pages of supposed scripts from Season 4 of Stranger Things circulated on social media, with notes that alter the meaning of the original scenes. However, as the series’ writers now underlined, these pages are actually fake, created to scam eager fans into paying hundreds of dollars to find clues about Stranger Things’ future.
The 10 Highest-Rated TV Episodes on IMDb
A good episode of television can be a way of telling stories as thrilling and absorbing as any other. Great episodes are usually grand events where the show's narrative reaches a pinnacle, making them memorable to fans of the show and creating a cultural legacy. FromBreaking BadtoAttack on Titan, only...
‘Fall’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Fear is one of the strongest emotions we have, but perhaps not as strong as the will to survive. That’s why survival thrillers and dramas do so well among fans, and critics too. Lionsgate's upcoming release, Fall, joins that long list of some of the epic, award-winning, and popular survival movies that Hollywood has made in the last few decades.
‘Book Of Marlon’ Series From Marlon Wayans In Development at Starz
Marlon Wayans’ new comedy Book of Marlon has found a new home. Previously commissioned at HBO Max, the comedy inspired by the actor and comedian’s life and career will now be developed at Starz, the network has announced. The move comes on the heels of the structural changes happening at the streamer’s parent company Warner Bros, which merged with Discovery earlier this year. David Zaslav’s new regime has made sweeping changes at the studio resulting in the cancellation of various shows and movies.
'The Sandman': Cain and Abel Explained, Who Are the Biblical Brothers?
When Netflix announced that they were adapting Neil Gaiman's graphic novel, The Sandman, fans of the literary work wondered how the colorful cast of characters would be adapted to the small screen. That task fell upon showrunners Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg, who were responsible for making Dream (Tom Sturridge), The Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook), and Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie) among others, come to life on screen.
Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline Take Centre Stage in 'The Good House' Trailer
RoadsideFlix has just released a new trailer for their film The Good House, a scrubby new comedic drama that will take us all to that white clapboard New England cottage we always wanted to get away to. The Good House, which stars acting legends, Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline, is set to be released in theaters on September 30, 2022.
Annette O'Toole on Returning to 'Virgin River' for Season 4 and Where Hope's Story Will Go Next
Editor's note: The below interview contains some spoilers for Virgin River Season 4.From developer Sue Tenney (based on the novel series of the same name by Robyn Carr), Virgin River recently aired its fourth season on Netflix and currently shows no signs of slowing down. The show follows midwife and nurse practitioner Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), who accepts a job working at a small clinic in a remote mountain town, only to find that being out of the big city doesn't mean she won't encounter lots of big situations. While local physician Vernon "Doc" Mullins (Tim Matheson) and his estranged wife, Virgin River mayor Hope McCrea (Annette O'Toole) are initially skeptical of Mel's presence, others — like local bar owner Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) are instantly charmed by the latest addition to the town. Over the course of the show's four seasons — with a fifth currently in production — Mel has become more tightly integrated into the Virgin River community, and most recently it was revealed that she and Jack are not only expecting a baby together, but the two decided to get hitched amidst all of the other drama happening on the series. The fourth season also stars Colin Lawrence as Preacher, Lauren Hammersley as Jack's ex Charmaine, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Brady, Zibby Allen as Brie, Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Marco Grazzini as Mike, and Mark Ghanimé as Dr. Cameron Hayek.
