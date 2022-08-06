'Locke and Key' Season 2 Recap: All the Major Events Leading Up to the Series Finale

Editor's note: The below interview contains some spoilers for Virgin River Season 4.From developer Sue Tenney (based on the novel series of the same name by Robyn Carr), Virgin River recently aired its fourth season on Netflix and currently shows no signs of slowing down. The show follows midwife and nurse practitioner Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), who accepts a job working at a small clinic in a remote mountain town, only to find that being out of the big city doesn't mean she won't encounter lots of big situations. While local physician Vernon "Doc" Mullins (Tim Matheson) and his estranged wife, Virgin River mayor Hope McCrea (Annette O'Toole) are initially skeptical of Mel's presence, others — like local bar owner Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) are instantly charmed by the latest addition to the town. Over the course of the show's four seasons — with a fifth currently in production — Mel has become more tightly integrated into the Virgin River community, and most recently it was revealed that she and Jack are not only expecting a baby together, but the two decided to get hitched amidst all of the other drama happening on the series. The fourth season also stars Colin Lawrence as Preacher, Lauren Hammersley as Jack's ex Charmaine, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Brady, Zibby Allen as Brie, Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Marco Grazzini as Mike, and Mark Ghanimé as Dr. Cameron Hayek.

