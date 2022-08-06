Rochester celebrates Puerto Rican Festival after two-year pandemic pause

Read on spectrumlocalnews.com
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV Guide
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical Bills
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional Love
The Magnificent Life of Melinda Finn
WHEC TV-10
Community job fair at Thurston YMCA
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina LaMar, along with the YMCA of Greater Rochester, will be hosting a Community Job Fair. The event will be on Thursday, August 11, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the YMCA Neighborhood Center at 597 Thurston Road, Rochester.
Webster to hold Water Lantern Festival
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy food trucks and music until the 9 p.m. launch.
Uniting and Healing Through Hope prepares for ‘Stop the Violence’ event at Highland Bowl
The organization's 'Stop the Violence' event at Highland Bowl is a family affair. It runs on August 13 and 14.
localsyr.com
Theatre444 in Geneva presenting “Rent”
(WSYR-TV) — It’s the ‘season of love’ in Geneva. Theatre444 of the Finger Lakes Region is presenting the award-winning musical, “Rent” this weekend. Kristina Abbott and Nick Bessette, cast members, share details about the local production. If you have not seen “Rent,” the story shares how people going through great adversity during the AIDS epidemic band together to generate positivity.
wxxinews.org
New paper straw company in Rochester started by a mother-daughter team
There’s a new company in town whose owners say it is one of only a handful of paper straw manufacturers in the U.S. The mother-daughter team of Kathryn and Karrie Laughton have opened Roc Paper Straws, which makes a variety of what they call high quality, eco-friendly paper drinking straws.
Dozens protest “Reawaken America Tour” in Batavia
Some pastors in last week's protest in Batavia received death threats this week and showed up today with face coverings and tape over their license plates.
WHEC TV-10
Trolley rides through Genesee Valley Countryside to begin
RUSH, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York Museum of Transportation in the town of Rush will once again operate its popular electric trolley rides through scenic Genesee Valley countryside. The 2-mile round trips depart the museum at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and...
What can Syracuse learn from Rochester about rebuilding a neighborhood split by a highway? 7 tips
Over the next decade, Syracuse city planners will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invent something new as the state tears down the Interstate 81 overpass. Rochester, a Thruway neighbor with the same history, has already started. The state has filled in part of a sunken four-lane highway that split neighborhoods in that city for half a century. Now, there are 500 brand new apartment units, new streets built with pedestrians and bicyclists in mind and three big chain hotels under construction.
RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
Skycoasters provide main course at Tuesday Food Truck Rodeo in Greece
Live music will be headlined by the Skycoasters at 6 p.m.
House of Mercy security: ‘We are understaffed at night’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Crystal Lenear has been working at House of Mercy for nearly 30 years, as a security monitor assistant. She said she’s familiar with Nathaniel Jeanpierre III, the man facing charges for murder. Jeanpierre pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning. “He has mental issues, yes, he was going through things, we […]
Rise Up Rochester helps victims of gun violence get back on their feet
Rosa and Ridgeway emphasized that Rise Up Rochester is a safe space for all, including those who have considered turning to violence themselves.
WHEC TV-10
Food truck rodeo comes to Greece Town Hall
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Greece Town Hall is hosting a food truck rodeo and a concert on Tuesday. Food vendors will be there from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Local band The Skycoasters will perform starting at 6 p.m.
Black Culture Festival returns for third year in Rochester
The festival is open on both days from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
How the Northeast Safety Committee used a community-based approach to keep festival after party civil
Any violations of city ordinances during these celebrations could result in a municipal code ticket or traffic ticket being given out that carries fines.
WHEC TV-10
30 days before school, RCSD is trying to fill hundreds of teacher jobs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - 30 days from the start of school and there are still hundreds of open teaching positions in the city school district. When News10NBC first told us about this a week ago, the number stood at 352. Between our first story and today, the district says it...
wdkx.com
Check Out The World’s Deadliest Garden
If you don’t know, I love science and I love to share information about things I think are pretty damn cool! With that said did you there is a “World’s Deadliest Garden”?. In Rochester we have a pretty dope garden at the Highland Park Conservancy. The...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Some businesses take part in Discover Park Ave as alternative to canceled Park Ave Festival
With the cancelation of this year’s Park Avenue Festival, some Rochester business owners like Debbie Smith from Deborah Jean and Co. have opted to participate in an alternative. The Park Avenue Merchants Association is calling it Discover Park Ave. “We wanted to make it big and exciting and lots...
WHEC TV-10
Recruitment event for Rochester City Schools on Monday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you're looking for work, the Rochester City School District is hiring for the new school year. There will be a recruitment event at 10 a.m. at Mercantile on Main, which is at Sibley Square on 240 East Main Street. The school district is looking...
Lincoln Hill Farms to host ‘BrewFest’ Saturday
The one-day event features over sixty breweries, including Rochester-area favorites such as Rohrbach, Swiftwater, Heroes Brewing, and Three Heads Brewing.
