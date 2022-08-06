Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Ocala Marion Transportation Planning Organization seeking volunteers for ‘Stop on Red’ event
In recognition of National Stop on Red Week, the Ocala Marion Transportation Planning Organization is hosting an event on Thursday, August 11 to raise awareness about the dangers of running red lights. According to Ocala Marion TPO, over 4.2 million drivers ran red lights last year, and 928 people were...
fox35orlando.com
Old Spanish Sugar Mill closing at De Leon Springs: What we know about the new restaurant opening there
DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. - The Old Spanish Sugar Mill at Griddle House at De Leon Springs State Park – a beloved restaurant north of Orlando known for its cook-your-own pancakes – will close after 61 years in business. A new restaurant is expected to open in its place, while reportedly keeping some of the Sugar Mill's well-liked experiences in place.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
‘Coolest breakfast restaurant in America’: Iconic De Leon Springs eatery to close after 61 years
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida gem is closing up shop after 61 years. The Old Spanish Sugar Mill in De Leon Springs recently announced it will shutter permanently in September. The beloved breakfast spot is best known for its take on all-you-can-eat pancakes — guests get to...
suncoastnews.com
Farm Share to distribute food in Brooksville on Aug. 10
Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in Brooksville on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and...
click orlando
Old Spanish Sugar Mill breakfast restaurant to close down in De Leon Springs
DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. – The Old Spanish Sugar Mill, a breakfast restaurant in De Leon Springs, is set to close its doors after 61 years, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. The business announced Monday evening that the state decided to not renew its contract, instead moving...
villages-news.com
Guest at hotel in The Villages arrested at Lake Sumter Landing square
A guest at a hotel in The Villages was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. A cleaning crew member flagged down a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy and pointed out a suspicious vehicle at a closed business at the square in the wee hours Tuesday, according to an arrest report.
ocala-news.com
Emergency Management offers voluntary program to assist Marion County residents with special needs
In the event of an emergency situation, Marion County Emergency Management offers a voluntary program for individuals with special needs who have no other alternative for shelter or require transportation to a shelter. The Marion County Special Needs Program is for local residents who, during periods of evacuation or emergency,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Trying to be a good citizen’: Woman fined $500 after taking lost dog to Lake County Animal Shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman says she’s facing a $500 fine after she tried to rescue a dog. Hunter File says she was just trying to do the right thing when she was on her way to Publix on the fourth of July and saw a dog in the middle of the road.
ocala-news.com
Breathtaking Cloud Formation Above Ocala’s Summerglen Community
Check out the colors in this breathtaking cloud formation during a sunset over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
sltablet.com
Lake County Hosts Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event To Be Held in Clermont (Aug 11)
Clermont – The Lake County Solid Waste Division is encouraging Lake County residents to dispose of unwanted household hazardous materials in a safe and environmentally conscious way. The County’s Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Unit will be collecting items from 9 a.m. – noon on Thursday, Aug. 11 in the parking lot of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office South Lake District Office located at 15855 State Road 50 in Clermont.
ocala-news.com
Resident says Marion County should notify citizens of upcoming loud noises
I called the Marion County non-emergency phone number (352-732-9111) to inquire about loud explosions that were shaking the windows in our house and causing our dog to shake and pant so bad that we had to put his Thundershirt on him. The dispatcher was not aware of any explosions, but...
ocala-news.com
MCPS kicking off 2022-2023 school year with new leaders, options, and opportunities
With the new school year kicking off on Wednesday, August 10, Marion County Public Schools is highlighting its new leaders, options, and opportunities. A projected 43,778 students will be attending local schools during the 2022-2023 school year, according to MCPS. Attendance typically peaks in October when official student counts are taken for funding reasons.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman jailed after fight with romantic rival that started on Facebook
A 25-year-old Leesburg woman jailed in April for stealing and damaging a car owned by her boyfriend’s ex was arrested again over the weekend after she reportedly threw a liquor bottle at the woman and tried to hit her with her vehicle. Adrianna Nathelma Williams, of 32331 Willow Brook...
cltampa.com
Video shows alligator named 'Big Head Fred' eating smaller gator at Florida spring
Big Head Fred is hungry, and meat is back on the menu, boys. A recent video posted to Facebook by Kayla Jane of Kayla Jane's Crystal Kayaks shows a large alligator in Florida's Silver Springs savagely enjoying a much smaller gator for lunch. "Big Head Fred is back at it...
villages-news.com
Acute need for workforce housing near The Villages clashes with rural way of life
The acute need for workforce housing near The Villages is clashing with the vanishing rural way of life of residents who are already coping with some of the worst traffic in the tri-county area. Massive development on the drawing board for the tranquil pasture land between Cherry Lake Road, Lake...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says seniors are being overlooked
I am piggybacking off a letter I just read about removing taxes from seniors. Yes, as a senior who has worked since age 14, I truly feel (as many others do) that senior citizens are left to fend for themselves. We have paved the way for the upcoming generation, yet...
villages-news.com
Villager clarifies she’s not in trouble over mermaid but in violation for ‘co-mingling colors’
A resident of The Villages has clarified she’s been called to a public hearing this week not over her mermaid mural but for “co-mingling colors.”. The home of Erin Kellett at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens will be the subject of a public hearing slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. The meeting will be at Savannah Center.
ocala-news.com
MCSO introduces Marion County’s first firearms detection police canine
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods introduced the newest four-legged member of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer (SRO) Division during a press conference that was held on Tuesday morning. According to MCSO, Albi is Marion County’s first firearms detection police canine. Albi is a German Short-Haired Pointer,...
villages-news.com
Drunk driving suspect arrested in parking lot at Waterfront Inn in The Villages
A drunk driving suspect was arrested in the parking lot at the Waterfront Inn in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy responded at about 2 p.m. Saturday to the hotel parking lot at Lake Sumter Landing to investigate a drunk driver complaint. The deputy found 29-year-old Kurt Stephan Simon Plaza of Leesburg leaning against a box truck. It appeared he had been drinking.
