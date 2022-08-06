ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Old Spanish Sugar Mill closing at De Leon Springs: What we know about the new restaurant opening there

DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. - The Old Spanish Sugar Mill at Griddle House at De Leon Springs State Park – a beloved restaurant north of Orlando known for its cook-your-own pancakes – will close after 61 years in business. A new restaurant is expected to open in its place, while reportedly keeping some of the Sugar Mill's well-liked experiences in place.
DE LEON SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocala, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Summerfield, FL
City
Silver Springs, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Marion County, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Government
Ocala, FL
Government
Ocala, FL
Lifestyle
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
suncoastnews.com

Farm Share to distribute food in Brooksville on Aug. 10

Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in Brooksville on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping#S Club#Grocery#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#World#Cra
sltablet.com

Lake County Hosts Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event To Be Held in Clermont (Aug 11)

Clermont – The Lake County Solid Waste Division is encouraging Lake County residents to dispose of unwanted household hazardous materials in a safe and environmentally conscious way. The County’s Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Unit will be collecting items from 9 a.m. – noon on Thursday, Aug. 11 in the parking lot of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office South Lake District Office located at 15855 State Road 50 in Clermont.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ocala-news.com

MCPS kicking off 2022-2023 school year with new leaders, options, and opportunities

With the new school year kicking off on Wednesday, August 10, Marion County Public Schools is highlighting its new leaders, options, and opportunities. A projected 43,778 students will be attending local schools during the 2022-2023 school year, according to MCPS. Attendance typically peaks in October when official student counts are taken for funding reasons.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says seniors are being overlooked

I am piggybacking off a letter I just read about removing taxes from seniors. Yes, as a senior who has worked since age 14, I truly feel (as many others do) that senior citizens are left to fend for themselves. We have paved the way for the upcoming generation, yet...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Villager clarifies she’s not in trouble over mermaid but in violation for ‘co-mingling colors’

A resident of The Villages has clarified she’s been called to a public hearing this week not over her mermaid mural but for “co-mingling colors.”. The home of Erin Kellett at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens will be the subject of a public hearing slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. The meeting will be at Savannah Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO introduces Marion County’s first firearms detection police canine

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods introduced the newest four-legged member of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer (SRO) Division during a press conference that was held on Tuesday morning. According to MCSO, Albi is Marion County’s first firearms detection police canine. Albi is a German Short-Haired Pointer,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Drunk driving suspect arrested in parking lot at Waterfront Inn in The Villages

A drunk driving suspect was arrested in the parking lot at the Waterfront Inn in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy responded at about 2 p.m. Saturday to the hotel parking lot at Lake Sumter Landing to investigate a drunk driver complaint. The deputy found 29-year-old Kurt Stephan Simon Plaza of Leesburg leaning against a box truck. It appeared he had been drinking.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy