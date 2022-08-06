Read full article on original website
There’s no denying 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was one of the NFL’s most lethal pass rushers last season, if not one of the league’s top talents overall. But in his father John Bosa’s eyes, the San Francisco superstar didn’t receive enough recognition for what he accomplished in 2021 -- especially when the season-ending ACL injury he suffered in 2020 is taken into consideration.
The Las Vegas Raiders had a surprising inclusion in Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While most starters were sidelined for the extra exhibition game, starting running back Josh Jacobs was active and saw some action during the preseason clash. His inclusion in the Hall of Fame game resulted in some speculation […] The post Rumor: Josh Jacobs trade gets key update from Raiders’ Josh McDaniels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
