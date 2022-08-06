ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Brentford get ready for life after Eriksen and close on deal for Mikkel Damsgaard

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27kepd_0h7bZPXX00
Thomas Frank with his coaching team during Brentford’s pre-season friendly against Wolfsburg.

After a relatively stress-free pre-season, Brentford go into Sunday’s Premier League opener at Leicester brimming with confidence and with a far stronger squad than last season. That is no small achievement given that they have lost their creative spark, Christian Eriksen. Thomas Frank, though disappointed to have lost his compatriot, is looking ahead. “We had a good team before Eriksen and we still have a good team,” he said.

Eriksen’s impact after his January arrival was striking but it is lazy to suggest he kept the team up on his own and that perception has angered many fans. Frank is adamant some of his other midfielders can step up.

“It’ll be a team effort but there will be some midfielders that can have a great season,” he says. “It can be [Mathias] Jensen, [Josh] Dasilva and [Vitaly] Janelt – all three of them. Josh is coming back, so let’s see who’s going to be flourishing and performing.”

Eriksen’s signing coincided with the return of the goalkeeper David Raya, who was missed badly after sustaining a knee injury in late October, and on Friday Frank highlighted the Spaniard’s importance, as well as that of Ivan Toney and Rico Henry, in response to claims that Eriksen kept Brentford up.

Raya was complimented for his distribution in last season’s 3-3 draw with Liverpool by Jürgen Klopp, who said the goalkeeper “should have No 10 on his back”. Raya kept three clean sheets in his first seven league games and the defence suffered without him.

His replacements, Álvaro Fernández and Jonas Lössl, blew hot and cold, with Fernández keeping one clean sheet in 12 league games. Both have departed and Brentford have upgraded by signing Thomas Strakosha after his Lazio contract expired. The Albania international played every minute of Lazio’s Europa League campaign last season and was a regular in side from December, replacing the former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

Brentford have recruited shrewdly in other positions and are close to adding Sampdoria’s Mikkel Damsgaard as Eriksen’s replacement. The 22-year-old Dane is also able to operate out wide. Asked about Damsgaard and further incomings, Frank said: “I’d love to discuss the players we have in-house as you guys know. I guess that’s a simple question. I am overall satisfied with the squad. I think we have two players in every position in defence, midfield and attack.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MGqq0_0h7bZPXX00
Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard in action against France in June. Photograph: Jean-François Badias/AP

Aaron Hickey has arrived from Bologna for about £14m and will fill the right-back slot that needed addressing, though he can play at left-back. Keane Lewis-Potter has joined from Hull and is expected to challenge the fan favourite Yoane Wissa for the place on the left of a front three.

Ben Mee is another sensible signing on a free transfer after he left relegated Burnley. The centre-half looked assured against Real Betis in last weekend’s friendly and will partner Pontus Jansson for the time being, with Ethan Pinnock missing the first part of the season.

Brentford secured a deserved 1-0 win over Betis, who have qualified for the Europa League. Betis, managed by Manuel Pellegrini and with a lineup containing Claudio Bravo, William Carvalho, Nabil Fekir and the striker Willian José, were made to look ordinary and Brentford would have had more goals if not for some erratic finishing.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

Brentford supporters will sense an opportunity in the opening fixtures. After Leicester the club welcome Manchester United – and Eriksen – and make a short trip to Fulham for the sides’ first top-flight meeting. Everton at home and another derby at Crystal Palace completes a hectic August.

“We’re just really looking forward to starting on Sunday, to start the circus again,” said Frank. “I haven’t marked [that] then we’re playing United. We’re fully focused on Leicester. It is the best league in the world and it’s a big privilege to be part of that.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Erling Haaland shines and Cristiano Ronaldo distraction: What we learned in the Premier League

Erling Haaland struck twice on his Premier League debut but Erik ten Hag’s reign at Manchester United got off to a losing start.Here, the PA news agency looks at some things we learned from the opening weekend of the Premier League season.Haaland did not need time after all🧘🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AcaBAx3nTQ— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) August 7, 2022While few doubted that Erling Haaland would score plenty of goals for Manchester City, there was a feeling after last week’s Community Shield – when he failed to find the net and missed a gilt-edged chance – he could take time to settle. The Norwegian would...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Ethan Pinnock
Person
Willian José
Person
Pontus Jansson
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Manuel Pellegrini
Person
David Raya
Person
Nabil Fekir
Person
William Carvalho
Person
Mikkel Damsgaard
Person
Aaron Hickey
Person
Claudio Bravo
Person
Pepe Reina
Person
Thomas Strakosha
The Independent

Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘asks to leave Chelsea on loan’ with Leicester and Southampton keen

What the papers sayCallum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly asked Chelsea to go out on loan and there are at least two Premier League clubs ready to snap him up. The Guardian reports Leicester and Southampton are considering signing the 21-year-old, with the winger searching for more regular playing time after not even being named on the bench when the Blues opened their league campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday.An unexpected return to the Premier League with one of Manchester City’s rivals has been rumoured for Leroy Sane. The former City winger departed for Bayern Munich two years ago...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem

If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Brentford#Spaniard
The Guardian

By taunting the US ‘paper tiger’, China risks provoking a backlash over Taiwan

The historic visit of the US House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan on Wednesday has certainly triggered a harsh response from China. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been conducting a series of drills around the island that amount to a partial blockade of the Taiwan Strait. In addition, Beijing has announced sanctions against Taiwan, affecting goods from pineapple cakes (a Taiwanese delicacy) to oranges; it has also declared eight countermeasures in response to Pelosi’s visit, which included cancelling dialogues between the leaders of Chinese and US military theatres and suspending the joint Sino-US talks on climate change.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

What’s behind the FBI swoop on Donald Trump’s Florida home?

It’s remarkable that it didn’t leak. A story of this magnitude – the FBI raiding the compound of a former president, executing a search warrant in connection with a criminal investigation – is the kind of story that every well-connected reporter in Washington would usually have heard about. But the major papers seemed surprised on Monday night, scrambling to catch up as the story unfolded. In the end, the person who broke the news was Donald Trump himself, posting on his own somewhat anaemic Maga blogging platform, Truth Social. “After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Trump said. “They even broke into my safe.”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
The Guardian

Judith Durham obituary

Vocalist with the Seekers, the Australian pop quartet whose hits in the 1960s included I’ll Never Find Another You and Georgy Girl
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

396K+
Followers
91K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy