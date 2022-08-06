Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah completes sprint double with 200m gold

Read on www.bbc.com
BBC
National Bank Open: Serena Williams beats Nuria Parrizas Diaz for first singles win in over a year
Serena Williams claimed her first singles win in 14 months as she beat Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the National Bank Open in Toronto. The American great, 40, showed glimpses of her vintage ball striking in a 6-3 6-4 victory over the world number 57.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
Covid lockdown boredom inspires New Zealand teenager to build world-record 25 metre Lego train
Alexander Blong smashed the previous world record for the most carriages in a Lego train
Report: Chelsea 'Offered' Frenkie de Jong By Barcelona
The saga surrounding Frenkie de Jong continues to rumble on, with Chelsea the latest club rumored to be interested. Divider(Variant 1)
A History of Water by Edward Wilson-Lee review – an early glimpse of globalisation
The sparkling story of two early modern Portuguese travellers and their competing views of the world
BBC
Oleksandr Usyk looks massive before Anthony Joshua fight
Two weeks before his rematch with Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk looks to be in fierce shape. The 35-year-old Ukrainian fighter has been sharing footage online of his training before the fight on 20 August. Meanwhile, a new British boxing star is born at the Commonwealth Games and Jake Paul v...
BBC
Rugby star Gareth Thomas sued after ex-partner gets HIV
Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Gareth Thomas has been accused of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to a previous partner, according to High Court legal papers. Ian Baum has alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status, "failing to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on.
