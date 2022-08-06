Effective: 2022-08-09 21:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Humboldt County; Northwestern Nye County FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch will expire for portions of northwest Nevada and south central Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Nevada, Humboldt County. In south central Nevada, Northwestern Nye County. The flash flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flash Flood Watch will expire at 11 PM PDT this evening.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, NV ・ 3 HOURS AGO