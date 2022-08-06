The First Day of Outside Lands 2022 Was a Bombastic Kick-Off for the Beloved Bay Area Music Festival

Read full article on original website
One of my first questions, when I saw the 2022 Outside Lands lineup, was where the legacy acts were. OSL started essentially as a celebration of San Francisco’s rock ’n’ roll legacy, and earlier festivals usually boasted at least one major classic-rock act along the lines of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Steve Winwood, Levon Helm, or Paul Simon. Then I started to do the math: Damn The Torpedoes, Petty’s most beloved album, came out 29 years before his set at the first Outside Lands. Green Day’s Dookie came out 28 years before this one. Funny how time slips away…
It looks like Oakland’s Jack London Square could be back on the map by the end of the year as a dining destination, with six new restaurants expected to open in the next few months. The Oakland Estuary landmark has failed to sustain many successful eateries over the past two decades — though Scott's Seafood is still going strong. After a long list of stops and starts for various restaurants, Forge Pizza, Farmhouse Kitchen Thai, and a recently opened Plank entertainment complex are the only food businesses that seem able to go the distance. Also, an ambitious 40,000-square-foot food hall called Oakland Assembly was expected to attract new restaurant ventures from notable chefs like Matt Horn of Horn Barbeque, but he and others ended up pulling out of the project, as SFist reported in April 2021, and the status of the food hall remains up in the air.
Big crowds turn out for first day of Outside Lands 2022
SAN FRANCISCO -- Outside Lands 2022 officially got underway Friday, with the three-day music and culture festival expected to draw a crowd of around 220,000 people this weekend."I'm excited for music, good food, good drinks," said Marin resident and festival attendee Bella Guyan.Annalise Arroyo is at Outside Lands for the first time this year. She snagged a spot as close to the main stage as she could on Friday.ALSO READ: More information on Outside Lands 2022"It's really amazing. A lot of artists that I really wanted to see are here. And from just looking at the general set...
Festival lineups have always catered to the mainstream. When it comes to the flyer, at least, it seems the big headliners are always the draw, and anyone with size 14 text or smaller isn't considered culturally important enough to spend hundreds of dollars to see. I think we’ve all come to terms with this festival logic.
New 5.4-Acre Waterfront Park Breaks Ground In Front Of Chase Center
There’s a new waterfront park in the works in San Francisco! Bayfront Park in Mission Bay just broke ground last week on the waterfront in front of Chase Center. The park’s design features open lawns and plazas ideal for sightseeing and community gatherings, and provides a thoroughfare between adjacent green spaces like Agua Vista Park and Mariposa Bayfront Park. Reclaimed steel from the old Bay Bridge has been appropriated to create shade structures and other elements. The $19.1M park is a highly-anticipated component of the Mission Bay South Redevelopment Plan, which dates back to 1998. The neighborhood has added thousands of housing units and retail spaces since then, not to mention the newly-opened Chase Center in 2019. Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Matt Dorsey, and the Golden State Warriors attended Bayfront Park’s groundbreaking on August 3.
It’s been almost a year since Mary Everett, the owner of Berkeley barbecue destination Everett and Jones, died of COVID-19. Ask anyone who’s lost a parent, though, and they’ll tell you that first year after the loss passes in a whirlwind, a combination of grief and self-reflection.
While grapes may be Sonoma Valley's most enticing draw, another crop steals the spotlight late summer into fall. Apples—which were a popular crop here before vineyards supplanted many of the orchards—offer an alternative to wine-tasting, especially in August, when an annual festival celebrates the Gravenstein, the area's best-known variety.
