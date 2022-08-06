ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A historic wrong’: Government set to announce compensation for victims of contaminated blood scandal

By Michael Savage Policy Editor
The Guardian
 3 days ago
At least 2,400 people died and 30,000 people became severely ill after receiving infected blood.

A scheme handing payments to those affected by the contaminated blood scandal will be announced this week, as ministers scramble to help those harmed by the “historic wrong”.

Whitehall sources confirmed that a programme handing interim payments will be confirmed in the coming days, once officials have ironed out issues to ensure that victims are not taxed on the payments or have their benefits affected by them. It is thought that ministers accept recent recommendations that infected people and bereaved partners should get “payments of no less than £100,000”.

More than 4,000 people are in line for the payment. Kit Malthouse, the cabinet office minister, has been prioritising the scheme in the last week to ensure payments are made as soon as possible.

Cabinet office minister Kit Malthouse is prioritising the payments scheme. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA

“The infected blood scandal was a tragedy for everyone involved, and the prime minister strongly believes that all those who suffered so terribly as a result of this injustice should receive compensation as quickly as possible,” said a No 10 source. “He has tasked ministers with resolving this issue so that interim payments can be made to all those infected as soon as possible, and we will set out the full details later this week.”

At least 2,400 people died after contracting HIV or hepatitis C as a result of receiving infected blood from the NHS in the 1970s and 80s. As many as 30,000 people became severely ill. The scandal has been labelled the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.

The decision to launch the scheme comes after three former health secretaries called for immediate compensation for the victims. Jeremy Hunt, Matt Hancock and Andy Burnham all backed the call, made by an inquiry overseen by Sir Brian Langstaff.

A government source said: “We know the thousands of people that fell victim to this scandal have suffered unimaginable pain, and not only is it right that they receive compensation, but that they get that cash into their bank accounts as quickly as possible.

“That is why, on the back of Sir Brian Langstaff’s report a few weeks ago, ministers across government have been looking very closely at how best to right this historic wrong. Given the heartbreaking position many victims find themselves in, there is a desire at the top of government to move this at pace so we can give those people clarity and assurance at the earliest opportunity.”

An open letter to Boris Johnson last month signed by organisations including the Haemophilia Society and the Terrence Higgins Trust said that 419 people had died between July 2017, when the inquiry was announced, and February this year.

The letter said it had been reported that one infected person was dying every four days.

TWPPYO
2d ago

Will people be compensated for the COVID jab, for losing businesses over COVID lockdowns, for not being able to say goodbye to loved ones, for the abuses. for the addictions, loss of education, etc. all due to the excessive mandates & lockdowns?

191
Soul Not 4 Sale
2d ago

So nobody's going to jail only paying them cause they dying anyways smh this is only 1 incident trust me there's plenty more that's why I will never trust the medical industry or scientists again

80
Sheri Carrington
2d ago

prayers for family and friends remember Ryan he got HIV from a blood transfusion and the whole world crucified him because he was a hemophiliac. and he was just a kid

51
RELATED PEOPLE
CNN

The 'worst variant' is here

(CNN) — Nearly two-and-a-half years since the coronavirus pandemic began, the most infectious and transmissible variant yet has arrived. Repeated Covid-19 waves have left millions of people dead, with only vaccines helping to blunt the toll. Now the virus is spreading again — evolving, escaping immunity and driving an uptick in cases and hospitalizations. The latest version of its shape-shifting, BA.5, is a clear sign that the pandemic is far from over.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

396K+
Followers
91K+
Post
172M+
Views
