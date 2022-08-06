ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

HEALTH FIRST MEDICAL MINUTE: Highlighting Important Health and Wellness Issues in Brevard County

 3 days ago
positivelyosceola.com

Emergencies can’t wait, and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital’s ERs are ready!

Emergencies can’t wait, and Orlando Health’s ERs are ready. Don’t delay your care–we’re here when you need us. When you choose Orlando Health for your next ER visit, you’re choosing state-of-the-art medical care from Central Florida’s leader in emergency medicine and trauma care. Whether based in a hospital or freestanding pavilion, our network of ERs gives you access to the best available emergency care just minutes from your neighborhood. We’re experienced and equipped to treat all members of your family — from infants and children, to teens and adults.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
Brevard County, FL
Health
Brevard County, FL
Government
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
WESH

Brevard County students, families prepare for return to school

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Parents and kids alike are counting the last hours before school starts across most of Central Florida on Wednesday. In Brevard County, there was advice given from Stephanie Archibald, a mother of three children, as the last moments of summer fade away. “Be nice to...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey Introduces New Tactical Preparedness Uniforms for School Resource Deputies

WATCH: Brevard School Resource Deputies will transition to a new style of uniform and level of preparedness that goes even further to help keep our children safe. The new uniform features a tactical appearance that clearly signifies we mean business when it comes to protecting our children and a tactical advantage that gives our team the ability to instantly address an active shooter who might be on our campuses with a rifle.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
consultant360.com

Recurrent Abdominal Pain in a Boy With Delayed Appearance of Palpable Purpura

1Resident Physician, Pediatrics Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. 2Nephrology Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. 3Pediatrics Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. CITATION:. Cooper F, Mathews N, Kopsombut G. Recurrent abdominal pain in a boy with delayed appearance of palpable purpura. Consultant. Published online August 8,...
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH LIVE: Brevard County Commission Holds Meeting in Viera on Tuesday

ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County Commission to Hold Meeting in Viera on Tuesday. C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: Commissioner Kristine Zonka, Chair, District 5. E.1. Adoption of a Resolution establishing user fees for FY 2022-2023 for the. Melbourne-Tillman Water Control District. F. BOARD REPORTS. F.1. Frank Abbate, County Manager. F.2. Christine Schverak,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orlando firefighters look to reunite rescued puppy with owner

ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando firefighters are looking to reunite a puppy found and rescued in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area on Friday with its owner. The puppy, nicknamed “Ocho” by the firefighters of Station 8, is temporarily staying at the firehouse...
ORLANDO, FL
ucf.edu

Family, Love of Horses Bonds Sister-Physicians Training in Ocala

As youngsters, Valerie and Irma Vazquez were raised on a horse farm in Puerto Rico, were champion equestrians and shared a mutual interest in medicine. Today, the sister-physicians are training to become surgeons at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, in the center of Florida’s horse country. Irma Vazquez is a...
ORLANDO, FL

