HEALTH FIRST MEDICAL MINUTE: Highlighting Important Health and Wellness Issues in Brevard County

Emergencies can’t wait, and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital’s ERs are ready!
Emergencies can’t wait, and Orlando Health’s ERs are ready. Don’t delay your care–we’re here when you need us. When you choose Orlando Health for your next ER visit, you’re choosing state-of-the-art medical care from Central Florida’s leader in emergency medicine and trauma care. Whether based in a hospital or freestanding pavilion, our network of ERs gives you access to the best available emergency care just minutes from your neighborhood. We’re experienced and equipped to treat all members of your family — from infants and children, to teens and adults.
Seminole County schools to require parents’ consent for first-aid services
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools announced Monday that the district will require parents and guardians to provide consent for school staff to provide first-aid to their children. According to the district, parents will need to have their consent on file with the district before school clinic...
‘We mean business:’ Deputies will carry rifles in Brevard schools
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Ahead of the school year, the Brevard County sheriff announced Monday in a Facebook video that school resource deputies will carry rifles in an effort to increase safety on campuses. In the video, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said his office has worked with partnering agencies, including...
Osceola County school district using international program to hire teachers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – With the start of the new school year, Osceola County’s public school district superintendent sat down with News 6 to talk about some of the new faces students can expect to see thanks to an international program that’s getting results for them and bringing diversity into the classroom.
Local developer eyes Brevard County project with homes, shops
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Winter Park-based Surrey Homes LLC has 118 acres under contract in Brevard County near the Mims area, the homebuilder’s latest move on the Space Coast.
Brevard County students, families prepare for return to school
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Parents and kids alike are counting the last hours before school starts across most of Central Florida on Wednesday. In Brevard County, there was advice given from Stephanie Archibald, a mother of three children, as the last moments of summer fade away. “Be nice to...
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey Introduces New Tactical Preparedness Uniforms for School Resource Deputies
WATCH: Brevard School Resource Deputies will transition to a new style of uniform and level of preparedness that goes even further to help keep our children safe. The new uniform features a tactical appearance that clearly signifies we mean business when it comes to protecting our children and a tactical advantage that gives our team the ability to instantly address an active shooter who might be on our campuses with a rifle.
Recurrent Abdominal Pain in a Boy With Delayed Appearance of Palpable Purpura
1Resident Physician, Pediatrics Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. 2Nephrology Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. 3Pediatrics Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. CITATION:. Cooper F, Mathews N, Kopsombut G. Recurrent abdominal pain in a boy with delayed appearance of palpable purpura. Consultant. Published online August 8,...
Here’s how Central Florida districts plan to handle COVID-19 this school year
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Central Florida students and teachers gear up to go back to school, everyone is wondering how each district plans to handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With some districts modifying their COVID-19 protocols, it’s important to know what to expect at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Brevard Public Schools to Unveil Firefighting CTE Program at Palm Bay Magnet High School Aug. 12
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – Brevard Public Schools is set to unveil the new Firefighting Career and Technical Education program at Palm Bay Magnet High School on Friday, August 12 at 9 a.m. This new Career and Technical Education program will prepare high school students as...
Here’s what teachers, students can expect under Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Heading back to school is exciting for some, but others said this year is different, given the Parental Rights in Education law, deemed by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” law, is now in effect. The head of the Orange County Teachers Union...
WATCH: Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Announces BCSO School Resource Deputies Will Carry A Rifle
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey released a video Monday night to announce the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies will be carrying rifles to increase safety on campuses this school year. “While I pray it never happens, I can assure you that our...
Brevard Public Schools superintendent optimistic for upcoming school year
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — With just two days until the start of school, there are still thousands of teacher and support staff vacancies across Florida. In Brevard County, after two years of uncertainties and disruptions, the district is regaining its momentum. Brevard Public Schools students return to the classroom...
Liberty Caucus of Florida’s Bob White to Keynote Brevard Federated Republican Women Luncheon Sept. 7
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard Federated Republican Women will host their lunch meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 7 that will feature Bob White, Chairman of the Liberty Caucus of Florida a grassroots organization dedicated to working with the Republican Party to advance our principles and individual rights. “His love...
City of Melbourne to Host Two Sites for International Coastal Cleanup Event On Sept. 17
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The City of Melbourne will be hosting two clean-up sites as part of the International Coastal Cleanup 2022 event, on September 17, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Ballard Park, 924 Thomas Barbour Drive. Volunteers will clean along the bank, on...
WATCH LIVE: Brevard County Commission Holds Meeting in Viera on Tuesday
ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County Commission to Hold Meeting in Viera on Tuesday. C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: Commissioner Kristine Zonka, Chair, District 5. E.1. Adoption of a Resolution establishing user fees for FY 2022-2023 for the. Melbourne-Tillman Water Control District. F. BOARD REPORTS. F.1. Frank Abbate, County Manager. F.2. Christine Schverak,...
Orlando firefighters look to reunite rescued puppy with owner
ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando firefighters are looking to reunite a puppy found and rescued in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area on Friday with its owner. The puppy, nicknamed “Ocho” by the firefighters of Station 8, is temporarily staying at the firehouse...
After a wet July, portions of the St. Johns River Water Management District left abnormally dry
PALATKA, Fla. — While some areas in the central and northern region of the St. Johns River Water Management District received more than 10 inches of rain, portions of the district, including parts of Brevard and Osceola counties, were left abnormally dry as reported in the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Public paychecks: See Orange County government’s top-paid workers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The average pay for Orange County government based on available data is $24.77 per hour. That figure is based on roughly 7,556 employee hourly pay...
Family, Love of Horses Bonds Sister-Physicians Training in Ocala
As youngsters, Valerie and Irma Vazquez were raised on a horse farm in Puerto Rico, were champion equestrians and shared a mutual interest in medicine. Today, the sister-physicians are training to become surgeons at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, in the center of Florida’s horse country. Irma Vazquez is a...
