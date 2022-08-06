Real Madrid return to competitive action on Wednesday night as they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Uefa Super Cup final.The Champions League and Europa League winners from last season meet as usual for the right to be crowned Europe’s finest at the start of the new campaign, following their respective victories over Liverpool and Rangers back in May.Los Blancos are aiming to become the joint-record holders of this trophy along with La Liga rivals Barcelona and Italian giants AC Milan - they both have five triumphs, to Real’s four.Bayern Munich are the only German club to win the Super Cup...

UEFA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO