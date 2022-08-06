Read on www.yardbarker.com
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits star is set to depart club for Barcelona
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that long-serving left-back star Marcos Alonso is set to depart the club for pastures new in the coming days, with a move to Barcelona likely to be confirmed next week. Alonso joined the Blues in 2016 for a fee of around £24m after a...
Report: Chelsea 'Offered' Frenkie de Jong By Barcelona
The saga surrounding Frenkie de Jong continues to rumble on, with Chelsea the latest club rumored to be interested. Divider(Variant 1)
Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream: How to watch Uefa Super Cup online and on TV tonight
Real Madrid return to competitive action on Wednesday night as they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Uefa Super Cup final.The Champions League and Europa League winners from last season meet as usual for the right to be crowned Europe’s finest at the start of the new campaign, following their respective victories over Liverpool and Rangers back in May.Los Blancos are aiming to become the joint-record holders of this trophy along with La Liga rivals Barcelona and Italian giants AC Milan - they both have five triumphs, to Real’s four.Bayern Munich are the only German club to win the Super Cup...
Report: Liverpool 'Might' Sign Both Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane And Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes
Liverpool's incoming transfers were reportedly over, however, a reliable journalist has claimed that they yet may sign both Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane and Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes. A disappointing 2-2 draw away to promoted side Fulham on Saturday has got the fanbase slightly worried with the lack of transfers made...
'Don't Panic' - Jamie Carragher Has His Say On Liverpool's Lack Of Transfer Business Amid Injury Concerns
Liverpool's injury list is increasing week by week, but the club are yet to make any further signings in the transfer window. Former player Jamie Carragher has had his say on the situation. Just one week into a new season and Liverpool find themselves not just two points behind title...
