'It's senseless': Family of motorcyclist on life support reacts to arrest of alleged road rage driver
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A serious crash has sent a local family into a frenzy while they try to keep their loved one alive. "I got his picture. he was all purple, stitched up, out of it. Swollen with tubes and it was just heartbreaking," Dale Lamoreaux said. He...
Man arrested for shining a laser beam at a helicopter in Marion County
The Ocala Police Department (OPD) arrested a man last night, Aug. 8th, for shining a laser beam at a helicopter in the air. ODP says Marion County Aviation Unit, Air 1, reported around 10:50pm that a male was standing outside his residence, pointing a green laser beam directly at the helicopter three times.
Leesburg woman jailed after fight with romantic rival that started on Facebook
A 25-year-old Leesburg woman jailed in April for stealing and damaging a car owned by her boyfriend’s ex was arrested again over the weekend after she reportedly threw a liquor bottle at the woman and tried to hit her with her vehicle. Adrianna Nathelma Williams, of 32331 Willow Brook...
Lady Lake K-9 assists in arrest of Daytona Beach pair with drugs
A K-9 assisted in the arrest of a Daytona Beach pair with drugs in Lady Lake. The pair had been traveling in a vehicle with an expired license plate late Sunday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when they were pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
Resident says Marion County should notify citizens of upcoming loud noises
I called the Marion County non-emergency phone number (352-732-9111) to inquire about loud explosions that were shaking the windows in our house and causing our dog to shake and pant so bad that we had to put his Thundershirt on him. The dispatcher was not aware of any explosions, but...
Homeless man in Lexus arrested at Rogers Park in Leesburg
A homeless man in a Lexus was arrested in the wee hours Thursday morning at Rogers Park in Leesburg. Andre Ricardo Topey, 34, was sitting behind the wheel of the Lexus with the driver’s side door open as a Leesburg police officer was patrolling the park, which had closed at 10 p.m. As the officer approached Topey, he slammed the door and refused to open it.
Drunk driving suspect arrested in parking lot at Waterfront Inn in The Villages
A drunk driving suspect was arrested in the parking lot at the Waterfront Inn in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy responded at about 2 p.m. Saturday to the hotel parking lot at Lake Sumter Landing to investigate a drunk driver complaint. The deputy found 29-year-old Kurt Stephan Simon Plaza of Leesburg leaning against a box truck. It appeared he had been drinking.
Let us introduce you to MCSO’s new K9 deputy: Albi
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Canine Albi is the newest deputy to join the School Resource Officer division with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The german short-haired pointer is the first of her kind in Marion County. She’s been trained to detect firearms, ammunition, bullet casings, post-blast residue, smokeless powder,...
‘Trying to be a good citizen’: Woman fined $500 after taking lost dog to Lake County Animal Shelter
A Lake County woman says she’s facing a $500 fine after she tried to rescue a dog. Hunter File says she was just trying to do the right thing when she was on her way to Publix on the fourth of July and saw a dog in the middle of the road.
Lakeside Landings man escapes prosecution in arrest involving ‘hard to control’ child
A Lakeside Landings man is poised to escape prosecution in connection with a 2020 arrest involving a child he described as “hard to control.”. Craig Laurence Martin, 51, had been arrested in May 2020 on a felony charge of child abuse. However, last month in Sumter County Court, Judge Mary Hatcher signed off on a document indicating the case will not be prosecuted.
Trial date set for Crystal River woman accused of murdering husband
A date was set for a jury to hear the case of Victrina Crites-Worley, the Crystal River 52-year-old accused of stabbing her husband to death at their local home. “We’re coming to a point of final resolution pretty soon,” Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard told Crites-Worley Tuesday, Aug. 9, in court before scheduling her murder trial for the week of Nov. 7.
Woman dies in head-on crash with pickup truck in Volusia County
A woman died Monday in a head-on crash in Volusia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17 and Dickey Lane. Officials say a Dodge Caliber was traveling southbound and swerved into the northbound lane, in the direct path of a pickup truck. The two collided head-on.
Fast-driving Leesburg man accused of hitting elderly man with gun
A Leesburg man is in the Lake County Jail after he reportedly struck an elderly man in the head with a handgun during a dispute that started when the victim yelled for him to slow down while driving through his neighborhood. Lacy Olen Bryant, 59, of 9 Live Oak Drive,...
Police ID woman found shot to death in Leesburg home
LEESBURG, Fla. – A woman found shot to death early Monday at a Leesburg home has been identified, according to the police department. The Leesburg Police Department said officers responded to the 1200 block of Penn Street around 2:39 a.m. after receiving a call from someone who said they believed “their friend was dead.”
Jaguar going 100 mph crashes into Leesburg animal clinic, report says
LEESBURG, Fla. – A speeding Jaguar slammed into an sport utility vehicle Monday evening in Leesburg, causing the Jaguar to flip onto the side of an animal clinic nearby, according to authorities. The Leesburg Fire Department shared pictures of the vehicle wreckage on the side of the Northgate Animal...
1 shot to death in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – One person was shot and killed early Saturday in Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 4700 block of W Highway 318 in Citra around 1:48 a.m. and found one person dead. [TRENDING: Become a...
Deputies: 2 brothers killed in Orange County shooting identified
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting scene in Orlando resulted in the death of two brothers. One was shot and killed by an Orange County Sheriff's deputy at a hotel on Orange Blossom Trail, and much of it was captured on cellphone video. When it was over, three people...
Wildwood boosts starting salary for police officers to $51,000 per year
In an effort to keep pace with other communities, Wildwood commissioners Monday boosted starting police officer salaries by nearly 19 percent. The action increases starting salaries to $51,000 from the current rate of $43,000 and came after Police Chief Randy Parmer presented a comparison of police starting salaries in 15 area cities and counties.
Armed man Tased by CCSO transported to hospital
Citrus County Fire Rescue was dispatched to Forest Drive and Silverwood Street near the entrance to Whispering Pines Park in Inverness in the early evening hours Saturday, Aug. 6, according to a CCFR spokeswoman. Cortney Marsh told the Chronicle, EMS responded for a CCSO assist for a Taser deployment and head injury secondary to Taser deployment. The patient was transported to an area hospital. The CCSO did not provide information to the Chronicle about the incident. “I reached out to one of the lieutenants, but have not heard back yet,” CCSO spokeswoman Linda Linthicum told the Chronicle. “If I do hear back I’ll let you know as soon as I do. If not I can follow up again in the morning with him from the office.”
1 shot while riding in car in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies said a person riding in a vehicle in Orlando was shot by someone in another vehicle early Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they received a call for shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. at Old Cheney Highway near East...
