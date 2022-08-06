ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Kacou Philippe son
3d ago

listen, you don't have to close our streets for your events. Not everyone like your events. I can care less about your events. I just want to drive peacefully. Keep our streets open.

universalhub.com

The dark night returns: Eversource grid in Boston flickers out across city

Wednesday's expected temperature drop can't come soon enough for Eversource's groaning Boston power grid - and the people who keep losing their AC and lights because of it. Last might, more than 2,000 homes and businesses in South Boston and Charlestown lost power. South Boston's outage was concentrated east of L Street, the same part of the neighborhood that last power in the last heat wave in July.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Final plan for MBTA shutdowns still in the works

BOSTON — The MBTA is just over a week away from shutting down its second-busiest subway line to do repairs. A section of the Green Line is also shutting down for the same reason. This comes after federal investigators did a safety investigation. Riders are already trying to make...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Change coming to Boston parking meters

BOSTON - There's a big change coming for people who park at meters in Boston and pay with their phone.Starting Monday, drivers have to update their ParkBoston app in order to pay for metered parking.For anyone with automatic updates turned on, the app will switch to the new version on its own. Either way, drivers will need to create a new account because their old login credentials will not work on the new app.The change doesn't just impact Boston - Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Worcester and several other communities will stop accepting the ParkBoston app next week. Click here for more information.
BOSTON, MA
townandtourist.com

20 Best Hiking Trails Near Boston (Take a Walk Through History!)

Boston is a city with great character. The history of the city is intertwined with a birth of a nation and is displayed throughout the entire region. It is an epicenter for cultural and social progress, while also being at the forefront of the nation’s leading educational and financial institutions.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights This Month

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s ParkARTS program presents Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights in 11 City of Boston parks from Tuesday, August 2, through Thursday, September 1. All shows begin at dusk. The series is sponsored by Bank of America and hosted by Mayor Michelle Wu and the...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Dump truck separates from cab, flips over on Mass. highway

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The body of a dump truck separated from the cab of the vehicle and ended upside down on Route 2 westbound in Arlington. Video from Sky 5 showed the disabled dump truck along the right shoulder of the outbound side of the highway, just past the Route 60 overpass.
ARLINGTON, MA
Q97.9

8,000 Square Foot Boston Penthouse on the Market for $20 Million

Talk about high-end, luxury living with ease in downtown Boston along the glorious parks and award-winning shopping and restaurants. This one-of-a-kind, personally built, custom 8,000 square foot penthouse is on the market for $20 million. It appears to be worth every penny, as this Beacon Hill address is in one of the most sought after, popular cities in the world.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Bear takes stroll in Middleton, Massachusetts, yard

MIDDLETON, Mass. — Wildlife officials believe numerous bear sightings across Merrimack Valley and the North Shore in the last several weeks are of the same animal. A bear was spotted Monday in a yard in Middleton, Massachusetts. The animal was seen strolling in the backyard of a home on King Street. The animal was also spotted in the Middleton Square area.
universalhub.com

Probably not part of a feast procession

MBTA Hate Account (yep) spotted the remains of that bus that caught fire at Forest Hills being towed north past Hanover and Cross streets around 10 p.m. yesterday - possibly on its way to Everett Shops, where the T does major surgery on heavily injured buses.
EVERETT, MA
