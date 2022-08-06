Marianna man dies in Jackson County car accident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — One person was killed in a single car crash early Saturday morning according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Investigators said an SUV was traveling northbound on State Road 73 at 1:30 a.m. before the driver ran off the road when trying to make a left turn.
Troopers said the 19-year-old driver lost control of the car. According to the release from FHP, the SUV turned clockwise and crossed both the north and southbound lanes before colliding into a tree.
Officials said the Marianna man was pronounced dead on the scene.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 0