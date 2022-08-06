ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marianna man dies in Jackson County car accident

By Cortney Evans
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — One person was killed in a single car crash early Saturday morning according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said an SUV was traveling northbound on State Road 73 at 1:30 a.m. before the driver ran off the road when trying to make a left turn.

Troopers said the 19-year-old driver lost control of the car. According to the release from FHP, the SUV turned clockwise and crossed both the north and southbound lanes before colliding into a tree.

Officials said the Marianna man was pronounced dead on the scene.

