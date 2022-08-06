Mayor Tom Henry attends Redemption House anniversary celebration

Read on www.wane.com
WANE-TV
Council approves Posterity Heights revival funds
FORT WANE, Ind. (WANE) – Posterity Heights is a piece of the Village Premier mixed-use coming to Fort Wayne’s southeast side. Posterity Heights broke ground in 2017 and after partial completion of the project, hit financial snags, causing it to ground to a halt. Now in the regular...
WANE-TV
Council moves on with ARPA funds for trash bill, Jehl lone holdout
FORT WANE, Ind. (WANE) – American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds have given cities across America millions of dollars in the wake of COVID-19 as a form of fiscal recovery. And in Fort Wayne it has been hotly debated whether, or how much of the funds should go towards reducing citizens’ garbage bills, a service that long underperformed under Red River.
Lessons from a Departed Council Member
While the late Dr. John N. Crawford may not have been well known around the state, he was one of the most respected and consequential public servants in the Fort Wayne area over the past 30 years. And we can all learn lessons from how he lived his life. His sudden death from a heart […] The post Lessons from a Departed Council Member appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WANE-TV
Pledge to be announced at Citizen’s Square to oppose new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A number of Fort Wayne officials, leaders and citizens are making a pledge to oppose the new jail proposed on the city’s southeast side, according to the Help Not Handcuffs Coalition. The “No new jail southeast, and no new jail period” pledge is...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne’s United Front racial healing expands to youth
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s widely-embraced United Front Initiative will expand with the launch of United Front Youth. A kickoff event was held Monday at the Parkview Mirro Center with Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz, Ph.D., described by the city as an “expert on issues of race, culturally responsive education, and diversity.”
WANE-TV
New brewery planned for Fort Wayne riverfront
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne announced Monday afternoon More Brewing Company will be building a new location near the intersection of Calhoun Street and E. Fourth Street. More Brewing Company, which has two locations in the Chicago area and a third on the way,...
WANE-TV
Three Rivers Festival board already looking forward
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Three Rivers Festival may be well over, but its board is already looking toward next year. The board met on Monday evening to discuss how the festival went this year and how they are proceeding to make sure next year is an improvement.
Summit City collection is Positively Fort Wayne
Inside Kevin Kimpel's home you'll find pictures and souvenirs of his world travels - more than 100 countries by his count - but upstairs in a spare bedroom you'll find a small corner dedicated to his hometown of Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne health clinic receives $65K in ARPA funds
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne health clinic was one of 31 community health centers across Indiana to receive a share of nearly $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds through the Department of Health and Human Services. The goal of the ARPA is to advance health...
WANE-TV
Southwest Allen County Schools superintendent gives high school construction, referendum renewal update
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the four districts in Allen County get ready to head back to the classroom, WANE 15 sat down with the superintendents to look ahead to the new year. Southwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Park Ginder, Ph.D., just finished his first year in that...
wfft.com
City of Fort Wayne announces multi-million dollar development near Fourth and Calhoun Streets
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne and its Community Development Division announced a private investment near the intersection of Fourth and Calhoun Streets. More Brewing Company plans to invest $6 million to build a two-story, 16,000 square-foot restaurant and brewery. City officials said this would be...
WANE-TV
More new single family homes planned for northwest Allen County
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) — More than 200 new homes are slated to be built in Northwest Allen County, meaning more agricultural land will disappear. Beaumont, a new 165-lot development on 190 acres along Carroll Road, proposed by local developer Ric Zehr, is the latest of Zehr’s announcements, according to documents released Friday by the Allen County Plan Commission. Another smaller 29-acre subdivision, Broad Acres Extended, is planned for 53 lots, bringing the proposed new home total to 218 “estate” homes.
WOWO News
Major private investment planned for North River site
FORT WAYEN, Ind. (Press Release) – The City of Fort Wayne Administration and Community Development Division today announced a major private investment is planned for the North River site. More Brewing Company, which has three locations in the Chicago area, is planning to invest approximately $6 million to build...
What you need to know: Fort Wayne City Utilities updating water meters
If you haven't already, you'll receive a letter from Fort Wayne City Utilities sometime over the next year about scheduling an appointment to have your water meter replaced.
wfft.com
Fifth annual Open Streets Fort Wayne exposes people to life without cars
Fort Wayne pedestrians had full reign of Calhoun Street Sunday during the fifth annual Open Streets Fort Wayne. Fifth annual Open Streets Fort Wayne exposes people to life without cars. Fort Wayne pedestrians had full reign of Calhoun Street Sunday during the fifth annual Open Streets Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Over 700 book bags up for grabs at back to school event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over 700 backpacks are being given away Monday night in a drive-thru event at Lawton Park. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Victim Assistance program once again organized the free event, with the help of donations from local organizations. Families can check off a...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Community Schools superintendent talks district changes, school safety
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the four districts in Allen County get ready to head back to the classroom, WANE 15 sat down with the superintendents to look ahead to the new year. Fort Wayne Community Schools‘ superintendent Mark Daniel, Ph.D., became the district’s 15th superintendent in 2020....
Is a downtown soccer stadium still in the works?
With Tuesday's news, WANE 15 asked the Redevelopment Commission's Executive Director, Jonathan Leist, if a soccer stadium is still in the works.
WANE-TV
Former Harvester employee remembers ‘The Scout’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Harvester Homecoming Festival returned Saturday to the Summit City. The festival celebrated the history of Harvester and Navistar in the city of Fort Wayne. An off-road vehicle called “The Scout” was featured during the event. The event also honored former employees...
New fun center opens on southwest side of Fort Wayne
A ping pong play center has moved and reopened a new center on the southwest side of town in Fort Wayne.
