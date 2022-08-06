Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits star is set to depart club for Barcelona
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that long-serving left-back star Marcos Alonso is set to depart the club for pastures new in the coming days, with a move to Barcelona likely to be confirmed next week. Alonso joined the Blues in 2016 for a fee of around £24m after a...
Football transfer rumours: Milan’s Sandro Tonali to Arsenal for £50m?
Today’s goss is counting down the days
Yardbarker
'Don't Panic' - Jamie Carragher Has His Say On Liverpool's Lack Of Transfer Business Amid Injury Concerns
Liverpool's injury list is increasing week by week, but the club are yet to make any further signings in the transfer window. Former player Jamie Carragher has had his say on the situation. Just one week into a new season and Liverpool find themselves not just two points behind title...
Yardbarker
Nigerian National Team's Salty Reaction To Giannis Antetokounmpo And His Brothers For Representing Greece Internationally Instead Of Nigeria
Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken the NBA by storm over the last decade as he realized the potential to be a superstar that people saw in him when the Milwaukee Bucks drafted him in 2013. Giannis has grown tremendously in the league and now sits atop the pantheon of players as a champion, 2-time league MVP, Finals MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, and many other accolades.
NBA・
Comments / 0