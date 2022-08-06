ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Uefa Super Cup

Eintracht Frankfurt seem likely to have the greater support, if somewhat less of an illustrious history, when they take on Real Madrid in the Uefa Super Cup on Wednesday.The teams meet in Helsinki as the winners of last year’s two main European competitions: Real beat Liverpool in the Champions League final, while Eintracht saw off Rangers on penalties in the Europa League final.While the Bundesliga side have already sold out their ticket allocation from Uefa - Real requested fewer than 2,000 in the end - memories of their fans’ trip to Barcelona in particular last term look set to be...
Nigerian National Team's Salty Reaction To Giannis Antetokounmpo And His Brothers For Representing Greece Internationally Instead Of Nigeria

Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken the NBA by storm over the last decade as he realized the potential to be a superstar that people saw in him when the Milwaukee Bucks drafted him in 2013. Giannis has grown tremendously in the league and now sits atop the pantheon of players as a champion, 2-time league MVP, Finals MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, and many other accolades.
