Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits star is set to depart club for Barcelona
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that long-serving left-back star Marcos Alonso is set to depart the club for pastures new in the coming days, with a move to Barcelona likely to be confirmed next week. Alonso joined the Blues in 2016 for a fee of around £24m after a...
Is Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Uefa Super Cup
Eintracht Frankfurt seem likely to have the greater support, if somewhat less of an illustrious history, when they take on Real Madrid in the Uefa Super Cup on Wednesday.The teams meet in Helsinki as the winners of last year’s two main European competitions: Real beat Liverpool in the Champions League final, while Eintracht saw off Rangers on penalties in the Europa League final.While the Bundesliga side have already sold out their ticket allocation from Uefa - Real requested fewer than 2,000 in the end - memories of their fans’ trip to Barcelona in particular last term look set to be...
Report: Chelsea 'Offered' Frenkie de Jong By Barcelona
The saga surrounding Frenkie de Jong continues to rumble on, with Chelsea the latest club rumored to be interested. Divider(Variant 1)
Report: Nottingham Forest And Juventus Interested In Emerson
Having been made available by Chelsea, multiple sides are expressing interest in left-back Emerson.
Report: Liverpool 'Might' Sign Both Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane And Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes
Liverpool's incoming transfers were reportedly over, however, a reliable journalist has claimed that they yet may sign both Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane and Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes. A disappointing 2-2 draw away to promoted side Fulham on Saturday has got the fanbase slightly worried with the lack of transfers made...
'Don't Panic' - Jamie Carragher Has His Say On Liverpool's Lack Of Transfer Business Amid Injury Concerns
Liverpool's injury list is increasing week by week, but the club are yet to make any further signings in the transfer window. Former player Jamie Carragher has had his say on the situation. Just one week into a new season and Liverpool find themselves not just two points behind title...
Nigerian National Team's Salty Reaction To Giannis Antetokounmpo And His Brothers For Representing Greece Internationally Instead Of Nigeria
Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken the NBA by storm over the last decade as he realized the potential to be a superstar that people saw in him when the Milwaukee Bucks drafted him in 2013. Giannis has grown tremendously in the league and now sits atop the pantheon of players as a champion, 2-time league MVP, Finals MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, and many other accolades.
