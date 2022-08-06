Napoli yet to find agreement for promising striker keeping Juve’s hopes alive

Read on www.yardbarker.com
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits star is set to depart club for Barcelona
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that long-serving left-back star Marcos Alonso is set to depart the club for pastures new in the coming days, with a move to Barcelona likely to be confirmed next week. Alonso joined the Blues in 2016 for a fee of around £24m after a...
Report: Nottingham Forest And Juventus Interested In Emerson
Having been made available by Chelsea, multiple sides are expressing interest in left-back Emerson.
Report: Chelsea Are Preparing Third Bid for Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana
It now looks like Chelsea and Todd Boehly are set to bid a third time for Leicester City's Wesley Fofana.
Report: Chelsea 'Offered' Frenkie de Jong By Barcelona
The saga surrounding Frenkie de Jong continues to rumble on, with Chelsea the latest club rumored to be interested. Divider(Variant 1)
Report: Liverpool 'Might' Sign Both Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane And Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes
Liverpool's incoming transfers were reportedly over, however, a reliable journalist has claimed that they yet may sign both Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane and Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes. A disappointing 2-2 draw away to promoted side Fulham on Saturday has got the fanbase slightly worried with the lack of transfers made...
'Don't Panic' - Jamie Carragher Has His Say On Liverpool's Lack Of Transfer Business Amid Injury Concerns
Liverpool's injury list is increasing week by week, but the club are yet to make any further signings in the transfer window. Former player Jamie Carragher has had his say on the situation. Just one week into a new season and Liverpool find themselves not just two points behind title...
