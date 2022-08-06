ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Wallabies overcome gritty Argentina but lose Quade Cooper to injury

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xh1tY_0h7bW3ul00
Jordan Petaia scores one of the Wallabies’ tries in the Rugby Championship win over Argentina at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas.

The Wallabies have opened their Rugby Championship campaign with a rousing 41-26 victory over Argentina, dedicating the win to absent skipper Michael Hooper.

Centre Len Ikitau crossed for their fifth try five minutes after full-time in Mendoza to snare a bonus point as the Wallabies rallied from a 19-10 halftime deficit and piled on 31 points after the break.

But the win looked to have come at a cost with playmaker Quade Cooper assisted from the field with an apparent ankle injury.

The Australians entered the Test without talismanic captain Hooper, who withdrew from the tour the day before the game for mental health reasons. Stand-in skipper James Slipper said they wanted to make Hooper, who had already flown home to Australia, proud.

“It’s a real proud moment for me and also the team because we really wanted to put in an effort that our fans could be proud of and also our captain Hoops [Hoops],” Slipper said in a post-match interview. “We were thinking about him all day and playing for him.”

The Wallabies lost another of their most experienced players when playmaker Cooper slipped on the turf while in attack seven minutes into the second half. The 34-year-old had already missed the losing England series with a calf injury but appeared to grasp at his ankle in obvious pain, and was later be seen in a moon-boot.

But the Wallabies regrouped with Hooper’s replacement Fraser McReight dragged across the line for his first Test try by barn-storming Test debutant Jed Holloway. A penalty try in the 62nd minute awarded by whistle-happy Scottish referee Mike Adamson put the visitors to within two points.

Cooper’s replacement Reece Hodge then banged over a long-range penalty while Argentina lock Matias Alemanno was yellow-carded, for the Wallabies to take the lead, 27-26, for the first time in the match. They extended that in the 70th minute when hooker Folau Fainga’a, in his best performance in the gold jersey, picked up the ball off the back of a maul and charged over, with Hodge adding the extras.

The opening half was a frustrating stop-start affair with a 10-3 penalty count against the Wallabies. The Australians dominated possession and territory but errors and poor discipline stopped them from maximising their opportunities.

Argentina, who are coached by former Wallabies mentor Michael Cheika, got off to their best possible start with Pablo Matera crossing in the sixth minute and got out to a 13-3 lead. The Wallabies countered through winger Jordan Petaia but kept the home side in the game with penalties through sharp-shooter Emiliano Boffelli.

The Australians got on the right side of Adamson in the second half, while the Pumas own discipline fell apart as they incurred 11 second-half penalties which cruelled their cause.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

European roundup: Aaron Ramsey scores Nice debut equaliser

Aaron Ramsey scored one minute after coming off the bench to rescue a 1-1 draw on his debut for Nice in their Ligue 1 clash against Toulouse. The 31-year-old former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder joined the French club on a free transfer earlier this month. He started Sunday’s fixture as a substitute before he replaced Calvin Stengs with just 13 minutes remaining at the Stadium Municipal in Toulouse. And at the same ground as he netted for Wales in their 3-0 win against Russia at Euro 2016, Ramsey was on target again.
SOCCER
BBC

Marcos Senesi: Bournemouth sign Feyenoord centre-back on four-year deal

Bournemouth have signed defender Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old made 116 appearances for the Dutch side and helped them reach the Europa Conference League final last season. Senesi made his international debut for Argentina against Estonia in June. "The fact he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Matera
Person
Mike Adamson
BBC

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse challenges Napoli over Nations Cup threat

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse says international football - and the Africa Cup of Nations in particular - should never play second fiddle to club commitments and has 'challenged' Napoli not to buy African players. The 46-year-old's comments come after Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis said the Italian club...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wallabies#Ankle Injury#Rugby Championship#Australians#Test#Hoops Lsb Hoops
The Guardian

By taunting the US ‘paper tiger’, China risks provoking a backlash over Taiwan

The historic visit of the US House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan on Wednesday has certainly triggered a harsh response from China. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been conducting a series of drills around the island that amount to a partial blockade of the Taiwan Strait. In addition, Beijing has announced sanctions against Taiwan, affecting goods from pineapple cakes (a Taiwanese delicacy) to oranges; it has also declared eight countermeasures in response to Pelosi’s visit, which included cancelling dialogues between the leaders of Chinese and US military theatres and suspending the joint Sino-US talks on climate change.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

What’s behind the FBI swoop on Donald Trump’s Florida home?

It’s remarkable that it didn’t leak. A story of this magnitude – the FBI raiding the compound of a former president, executing a search warrant in connection with a criminal investigation – is the kind of story that every well-connected reporter in Washington would usually have heard about. But the major papers seemed surprised on Monday night, scrambling to catch up as the story unfolded. In the end, the person who broke the news was Donald Trump himself, posting on his own somewhat anaemic Maga blogging platform, Truth Social. “After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Trump said. “They even broke into my safe.”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Judith Durham obituary

Vocalist with the Seekers, the Australian pop quartet whose hits in the 1960s included I’ll Never Find Another You and Georgy Girl
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

396K+
Followers
91K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy