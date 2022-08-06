Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester City To Sign Another Left-Back After Sergio Gomez
Despite reports suggesting Manchester City want to keep Sergio Gomez at the club instead of loaning him out to Girona should he sign, the club are still looking for another left-back in addition. Fabrizio Romano today reported that Manchester City were closing in on a deal to sign Sergio Gomez,...
Yardbarker
'Don't Panic' - Jamie Carragher Has His Say On Liverpool's Lack Of Transfer Business Amid Injury Concerns
Liverpool's injury list is increasing week by week, but the club are yet to make any further signings in the transfer window. Former player Jamie Carragher has had his say on the situation. Just one week into a new season and Liverpool find themselves not just two points behind title...
Yardbarker
Nigerian National Team's Salty Reaction To Giannis Antetokounmpo And His Brothers For Representing Greece Internationally Instead Of Nigeria
Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken the NBA by storm over the last decade as he realized the potential to be a superstar that people saw in him when the Milwaukee Bucks drafted him in 2013. Giannis has grown tremendously in the league and now sits atop the pantheon of players as a champion, 2-time league MVP, Finals MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, and many other accolades.
NBA・
Comments / 0