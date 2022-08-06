Boil water notice issued for City of Overton

Read on www.kltv.com
Lindale Rural Water Supply issues Stage 2 restrictions, prohibits outside water use except for livestock
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Lindale Rural Water Supply has issued Stage II water restrictions, which prohibits all outdoor water use. Lindale residents received a Stage II water restriction notice Monday. According to the notice, all outside water use is prohibited (except for livestock). The company said they must restrict use of water to conserve the […]
Lindale Rural Water Supply bans all outdoor water use
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale Rural Water is prohibiting all outdoor water use, except for livestock purposes, effective immediately. Current water consumption is three times more than usual, according to the company. To maintain water pressure, Stage II restrictions are being imposed. This bans all outdoor water use until further...
Murchison City Council addresses water rate increase Tuesday evening
A man was pinned in a truck by fallen trees during Longview’s downburst storm on Friday. His wife explains how he narrowly escaped being crushed. Smith County commissioners voted Tuesday to call a November bond election for a new courthouse and parking garage. Death Row inmate fights for new...
Lindale Rural Water Supply Corp. moves to stage II water restrictions
A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus. KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Catch East Texas News at 4...
Longview Storm Damage
City of Tyler works to improve traffic through the Half-Cent Sales Tax program. This morning, the City of Tyler’s Half-Cent Sales Tax board met to discuss ways to improve everything from traffic to drainage issues in the rose city. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Smith County commissioners voted Tuesday...
Longview residents unsure of next steps amid storm recovery
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents of a Longview Apartment complex are still without power after a storm on Friday afternoon. The Pinehurst Apartments were damaged in what the National Weather Service has called a downburst, with 105 mile an hour wind. Ronald Ross took a look at the damage...
Roadwork for the week of Aug. 8
TYLER, Texas (Press Release) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of August 8, 2022. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Multiple agencies battle grass fire north of Lindale
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks has confirmed that a wildfire active in the 19800 block of Farm to Market Road 1804, toward River Bottom, is being fought by multiple fire departments. Authorities say that the grass fire is now under control but had previously threatened...
Fire to room, car at Longview motel deemed suspicious
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department responded to a fire at a motel Monday morning. According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, firefighters were called out to the Studio 6 motel off Highway 31 around 5 a.m. The first fire engine on the scene reported seeing smoke coming out of one of the rooms.
City of Tyler works to improve traffic through the Half-Cent Sales Tax program
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler’s Half-Cent Sales Tax board met Monday morning to discuss ways to improve everything from traffic to drainage issues in the Rose City. “Traffic modernization is a big key,’’ says consultant project manager for the City of Tyler, Davis Dickson. “As our...
Smith County commissioners call November bond election for new courthouse
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County commissioners voted Tuesday to call a November bond election for a new courthouse and parking garage. The motion passed 4 to 1. Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips was the only commissioner to vote against putting the proposal on the ballot. Philips said he believes now is not the right time with a tough economic situation and soaring inflation.
Harrison Co. COVID cases double in 1 week
The Harrison County Judge stated Monday that COVID cases in the county have more than doubled over the last seven days.
Longview woman says husband’s truck saved him from downburst
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man was pinned in a truck by fallen trees during Longview’s downburst storm on Friday. His wife explains how he narrowly escaped being crushed. Ryan Woodruff was fixing a window at his home in Longview when Friday’s storm with downburst winds swept in.
Former Wood County DA who resigned ‘in lieu’ of prosecution, now contracted by Smith County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioners Court approved the contract and budget on Tuesday of James “Jim” Wheeler as court-appointed counsel for the 7th district court. Wheeler, who Smith County officials confirmed is formerly the Wood County District Attorney, was hired and has been working in Judge Kerry Russell’s court since Aug. 1. […]
WebXtra: Longview Fire responds to two suspicious incidents
A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus. |. According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the shooting happened...
Owner of dilapidated Tyler home cited for fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A citation was given to a Tyler homeowner after their abandoned, nearly-dilapidated house burned Monday afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed that no one was injured by the fire but that it was going to take “a lot of water” to fully extinguish the fire which broke out in the 3300 block of Farm to Market Road 850.
Boats being picked up from dock as Lake Palestine levels decrease amid drought
FLINT, Texas (KETK) — The triple-digit temperatures have lake levels dipping below normal and causing safety issues for boaters and swimmers. With the lack of rainfall in East Texas, the water level at Lake Palestine as of Sunday sits at two feet below normal. “Unfortunately, with the water levels being so low, it’s one of […]
National Weather Service identifies cause of Longview storm damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After a brief but destructive storm in Longview yesterday afternoon, the National Weather Service has determined a “down-burst” was responsible. The storm blew through around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, hitting an area near East highway 80 and Loop 281, leaving damage to an apartment complex and a neighborhood.
Motorcyclist injured in 2-vehicle collision in Longview
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus.
East Texas neighborhood supporting cyclists with popsicles, cold water, encouragement
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texas neighborhood has taken the initiative to support local cyclists through encouraging words, hydration, and friendship. Every Tuesday, just before 7 p.m., those in the Briarcrest neighborhood start heading to their neighbor Hazel’s yard. Some people bring lawn chairs, others ice. It’s for their own fellowship, but they also share popsicles with those who come through their neighborhood by way of bicycle.
