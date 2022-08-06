Boil water notice issued for City of Overton

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A citation was given to a Tyler homeowner after their abandoned, nearly-dilapidated house burned Monday afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed that no one was injured by the fire but that it was going to take “a lot of water” to fully extinguish the fire which broke out in the 3300 block of Farm to Market Road 850.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO