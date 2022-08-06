ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester City To Sign Another Left-Back After Sergio Gomez

Despite reports suggesting Manchester City want to keep Sergio Gomez at the club instead of loaning him out to Girona should he sign, the club are still looking for another left-back in addition. Fabrizio Romano today reported that Manchester City were closing in on a deal to sign Sergio Gomez,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Chilwell
Yardbarker

Pacman Jones brings former teammate Chris Henry's son to Bengals camp

It's funny how life works sometimes. We develop friendships and bonds that seemingly go beyond the bounds of family. Similar circumstances bring people together and forge relationships that the elements themselves couldn't tear apart. Just ask former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones about that, who forged such a friendship with a former teammate who died too soon, Chris Henry.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy