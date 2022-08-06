Read full article on original website
NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Another Disrespectful Move By Dejounte Murray Against His Opponents: "He Will Have A Lot Of Enemies In The League"
Dejounte Murray is creating a pretty big stir around the NBA this offseason as Murray has become a regular at pro-am games in different places over the summer. He was recently seen playing at Isiah Thomas's camp and getting into a spat with the 2022 1st overall pick, Paolo Banchero.
Report: Manchester City To Sign Another Left-Back After Sergio Gomez
Despite reports suggesting Manchester City want to keep Sergio Gomez at the club instead of loaning him out to Girona should he sign, the club are still looking for another left-back in addition. Fabrizio Romano today reported that Manchester City were closing in on a deal to sign Sergio Gomez,...
'Don't Panic' - Jamie Carragher Has His Say On Liverpool's Lack Of Transfer Business Amid Injury Concerns
Liverpool's injury list is increasing week by week, but the club are yet to make any further signings in the transfer window. Former player Jamie Carragher has had his say on the situation. Just one week into a new season and Liverpool find themselves not just two points behind title...
NFL analyst Chris Simms warns Giants fans against overly criticizing Giants QB Daniel Jones' throw in practice
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones made the rounds on Twitter recently for a seemingly errant pass he threw in a scrimmage. The former No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft appeared to have thrown a "comeback" route toward the sideline widely off the mark, which led to many criticizing him for what looked like an awful throw.
Derrick Rose Once Revealed That He Hates The Attention That Comes With Being An NBA Star: "I Hate Fame. It's Just Not Who I Am."
Derrick Rose has found himself becoming a role player in his last few seasons in the NBA. It's easy to forget that Rose was once MVP of the league, a player touted to become one of the greatest ever. His stint with the Chicago Bulls was epic, and young DRose was as exciting a talent as the league had seen since LeBron James.
Pacman Jones brings former teammate Chris Henry's son to Bengals camp
It's funny how life works sometimes. We develop friendships and bonds that seemingly go beyond the bounds of family. Similar circumstances bring people together and forge relationships that the elements themselves couldn't tear apart. Just ask former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones about that, who forged such a friendship with a former teammate who died too soon, Chris Henry.
