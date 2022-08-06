Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester City To Sign Another Left-Back After Sergio Gomez
Despite reports suggesting Manchester City want to keep Sergio Gomez at the club instead of loaning him out to Girona should he sign, the club are still looking for another left-back in addition. Fabrizio Romano today reported that Manchester City were closing in on a deal to sign Sergio Gomez,...
Yardbarker
'Don't Panic' - Jamie Carragher Has His Say On Liverpool's Lack Of Transfer Business Amid Injury Concerns
Liverpool's injury list is increasing week by week, but the club are yet to make any further signings in the transfer window. Former player Jamie Carragher has had his say on the situation. Just one week into a new season and Liverpool find themselves not just two points behind title...
