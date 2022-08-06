ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPD stepping up patrols on CTA after series of violent crimes

By Andrea Medina, Judy Wang, Associated Press
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OBhfU_0h7bVkYQ00

CHICAGO — Chicago police and transit officials on Saturday pledged additional security for the city’s trains to stem a spike in violent crime after the shooting death of a passenger overnight.

A 29-year-old man, Diuntel Moon, was shot multiple times in the chest and abdomen on a Red Line train on 79th Street in the Chatham neighborhood about 2 a.m. Saturday, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference.

Moon was pronounced dead at a hospital. No suspects are in custody, Brown said.

“Senseless gun violence and incidents like these … have no place in this city. It is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Brown said. “No resident should think twice about their safety on any part of CTA or in our neighborhoods.”

Man, 29, dead after CTA Red Line shooting

Brown and CTA president Dorval Carter denounced the spike in numbers, not seen for a decade. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that as of mid-July, CTA has reported 488 violent crimes this year, higher than at any point since the same period in 2011.

Brown promised additional police officers will be assigned to the CTA starting Sunday, but he declined to specify how many for security reasons. He said the police presence on the CTA had been fortified earlier this year as well.

The CTA, which has an unarmed security force, will reinstate the use of canine patrols, Carter said without elaborating.

26 shot in Chicago, 4 dead in weekend violence

“It’s just another additional resource to use, obviously, in addition to the security guards …,” Carter said. “There’s nothing magical about the canine unit.”

“The more we can add to the CTA in both an unarmed security and prevention mode, armed CPD officers in an enforcement mode and really aggressive investigative efforts in bringing offenders to justice is all part of the criminal justice effort,” Brown said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Man charged in shootout with off-duty CPD officer on Stevenson expressway; woman critically wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shootout with an off-duty Chicago Police officer on the Stevenson Expressway, which left a woman critically wounded.Illinois State Police said, shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a shooting in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Archer Avenue.According to a Chicago Police Department report on the incident, an off-duty CPD officer was driving on the expressway when someone in a blue Nissan Maxima pointed a laser sight at him, and started shooting.Chicago Police Supt. David Brown confirmed Monday morning that the off-duty officer returned fire.During the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police release video of CTA Red Line murder suspects

CHICAGO - Chicago police released video Monday of two suspects wanted for a murder on a CTA Red Line train. The homicide occurred Saturday morning around 2:06 a.m. on a 79th Street train, police said. After a brief conversation with the 29-year-old victim, police say one of the suspects pulled...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Cops seek suspect in Addison Red Line station robbery

Chicago police are asking for help as they try to identify the man who robbed a woman at the Addison Red Line station recently. CPD’s mass transit unit released three surveillance images of the suspect on Tuesday. The department said he robbed a woman of her purse, phone, and...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Justice, IL
fox32chicago.com

Catalytic converter thefts: Tips on how to prevent the rising Chicago crime

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning that catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. It's a costly crime that more and more people are falling victim to. "When they cut the converter off, they do a lot of damage," said Gary Kinsler, Autohaus owner. "This is very expensive. To replace this with OEM parts and put it back to the way it was, it could be up to $3,000 dollars."
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police search for suspect who pushed man onto CTA Blue Line tracks

CHICAGO —  Chicago police are searching for the person who pushed a man onto CTA Blue Line tracks on Friday afternoon. The incident happened around 7 a.m. on the 400 block of South Damen Avenue at the Illinois Medical District Blue Line stop. According to police, an unidentified man, who was wearing a black backpack […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 arrested after police chase at Chicago Premium Outlets mall in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. - A large law enforcement presence was seen at a mall in west suburban Aurora Tuesday afternoon after a police chase. According to Aurora police, officers responded to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall located at 1650 Premium Boulevard. Officers briefly chased two suspects and then took them into...
AURORA, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
Fox 32 Chicago

Man wounded in West Pullman drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot in a drive-by Tuesday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 41-year-old was standing outside around 1 a.m. in the first block of East 124th Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting at him, according to Chicago police. He was shot once...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Chicago man arrested after holding co-workers hostage in Chicago Ridge

A Chicago man has been charged after holding two employees at gunpoint Monday morning at Redline Towing in Chicago Ridge. Police said officers were dispatched at 10:50 a.m. to Redline Towing, 10103 Kitty Avenue, for an employee threatening his co-workers. Police said a man identified as Anan K. Abudayek, of...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cta#Shooting#Cpd#Violent Crime#Security Guards#Cta Red Line#The Chicago Sun Times
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, critically wounded inside Southwest Side garage

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded inside a garage early Tuesday on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 22-year-old was inside a garage around 3:15 a.m. in the 4500 block of South La Crosse Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said. He suffered one...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, shot in East Side neighborhood

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. The 15-year-old was walking outside around 8:12 p.m. when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the leg in the 9700 block of South Ewing Avenue, Chicago police said. The boy was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

WGN News

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy