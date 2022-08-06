ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Legislation will bring additional infrastructure to ‘Energy Deserts’

By Staff Reports
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS – State Representatives Jon Cross (R-Kenton) and Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) have introduced House Bill 685, the ENERGIZEOhio bill, to promote the use of Ohio’s abundant natural gas energy resource.

Ohio is a leader in the production of natural gas. Unfortunately, too many communities across the state have been locked out of future job growth and economic development opportunities due to limited energy infrastructure to deliver Ohio’s natural gas to them.

Modeled after successful economic development programs already used in Ohio, ENERGIZEOhio will create a series of programs and incentives geared toward lowering energy costs and growing energy infrastructure in the state.

“I’ve heard from communities that are really suffering because they don’t have the energy they need, even though there is robust supply in the state and strong local demand,” Edwards said. “Energy infrastructure construction costs have just gone through the roof due to inflation. We can’t wait for Washington to solve our problems. The General Assembly needs to pass this legislation to help deal with these increases in costs.”

Cross added, “We’ve been hearing from communities that are locked out of future job growth because of the high cost of energy infrastructure in the state. These ‘energy deserts’ see limited job growth because there just isn’t the infrastructure in place to deliver energy at a reasonable price. House Bill 685 is a step in the right direction to address the problem and bring jobs and affordable energy to every corner of the state.”

House Bill 685 would permit the creation of locally led “ENERGIZEOhio Zones,” which will serve as designated areas in need of investment. Within the ENERGIZEOhio Zone, natural gas infrastructure projects would receive tax abatements and accelerated depreciation to lower the overall cost of the development.

In addition, House Bill 685 would permit the State of Ohio to offer low-cost financing to support projects and provide a revolving loan fund to allow local officials to facilitate pipeline easements. Finally, the bill provides financial incentives to gas companies to encourage the development of natural gas pipelines in ENERGIZEOhio zones.

“Too much of Ohio’s energy is being shipped out of state,” Cross said. “We need to keep it here in Ohio to ensure our businesses and citizens have access to affordable, abundant local energy.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
State
Washington State
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Industry
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Energy Companies#Gas Pipeline#State Representatives#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House#The General Assembly
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Jackson & Vinton Courier

The Jackson & Vinton Courier

Vinton County, OH
132
Followers
57
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Published each Wednesday; The Courier has a reputation for providing readers with honest and fair reporting of the community news serving Vinton and Jackson Counties in Ohio. The Courier, established in 1971, located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio, the county seat of Vinton County, is a multimedia news organization. The Courier began as The Vinton County Courier that was published every Wednesday and over the years has witnessed and been part of many changes in the industry. The Courier delivers with up-to-date online stories and breaking news from around the area, and can be found on racks throughout the counties and at vintonjacksoncourier.com. The Vinton County Courier launched its electronic edition, www.vintonjacksoncourier.com, in 2003 which added access to subscribers and readers 7 days per week. The Courier was purchased by Adams Publishing Group in Minneapolis, MN in March 2014 and is part of a regional group of publications that are part APG Media of Ohio. In 2018, The Vinton County Courier, expanded its coverage area into Jackson County with a consolidation of staff and subscribers from The Jackson County Times-Journal. At this time the name and paper were rebranded as The Courier. The Courier is available through the U.S. Postal Service as well as newsstands, local retail businesses and at the office, which is located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio.

 https://www.vintonjacksoncourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy