More than 30 years of Ohio Valley Frontier Days at Historic Fort Steuben

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley Frontier Days at Historic Fort Steuben has been happening for more than 30 years and is a great opportunity for visitors to learn about local history.

Along with the members of living history that come out to discuss the history of the area, they have several interactive programs based on the time period, such as churning your own butter and writing with a quill pen.

They also have trolley rides to the library for a tour and an even more immersive experience.

Director, Paul Zuros, says that this event takes months and months of planning to have everyone here over the weekend, and it is a beneficial and enjoyable experience for all.

“If you can come here and learn about it from our reenactors and learn about it from our staff here at Fort Steuben, you know, I think people will really encourage that and like it because they are here. They live here. You know, this is the area that they are from, and so, you know, when you can connect that history with an actual place and an actual time period it becomes a lot more interesting and personal to you.” Paul Zuros – Director of Historic Fort Steuben

Also, living history member and former history teacher, Robert Cairns, says that although he doesn’t get paid to teach history anymore, it’s great to be an example for people who want to learn.

“Since I’ve been a little boy, I was raised laying on the floor, as most of the guys my age were, watching “Daniel Boone” and “Davy Crockett” and “Mike Fink, King of the River” and all those swashbuckler things in the 50’s, and so, this reenacting thing – we just kind of grew up – We grew up in that.” Robert Cairns – Living History Reenactor

Frontier Days at Historic Fort Steuben continues into Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

