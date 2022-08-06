Read on www.fortwaynesnbc.com
WANE-TV
Boy, 10, shot dead; another juvenile arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 10-year-old boy was killed and another juvenile was arrested after a shooting on Fort Wayne’s far southeast side Monday. Fort Wayne Police and medics were called just before 6 p.m. to the 2100 block of Carterton Drive, in an apartment complex in the area of East Paulding Road and South Anthony Boulevard, on reports of a shooting.
WOWO News
UPDATED: Monday afternoon shooting in southeast Fort Wayne leaves one dead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police were called to the 1400 block of Greene Street shortly before 1 p.m. Monday on a report “that a friend was shot” and multiple other calls about gunshots being heard. On arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Man found dead in Fort Wayne home, FWPD investigating
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are investigating after a man was found dead in a home south of downtown Monday evening. In a release, FWPD says officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Stophlet St....
WOWO News
One juvenile dead, another arrested after shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One juvenile is dead and another was arrested after a shooting Monday evening in Fort Wayne. Police were called to the 2100 block of Carterton Drive in southeast Fort Wayne at 5:54 p.m. on reports of a shooting and a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
wfft.com
Man arrested in Greene Street shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne police arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened on the city's southeast side yesterday afternoon. 19-year-old Michael Glover is charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street just before 1...
wfft.com
One child dead, second arrested in Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One child is dead and another is in police custody following a shooting Monday. Officers found the victim inside with a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they found and arrested another child at a different location. They say that...
fortwaynesnbc.com
10-year-old ID’d as victim in Carterton Drive shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 10-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a shooting in the 2100 block of Carterton Drive Monday evening, the Allen County Coroner’s Office says. The coroner’s office says Ray Dee One, 10, died from a gunshot wound to...
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD investigating fatal shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department says they are investigating after a man was found dead at a southeast side apartment Monday afternoon. Police say dispatch received a call ‘that a friend was shot’ along with other calls of reports of hearing shots fired.
WOWO News
Man found dead in home near Electric Works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials are investigating after a man was found dead in a home near Electric Works. Police were called to the 1200 block of Stophlet Street at 9:05 p.m. Monday on a report of an unresponsive man. Officers arrived on scene and found a man in a home. Firefighters arrived a short time later and pronounced the man dead.
wfft.com
Man found dead in Stophlet Street home in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police found a man dead Monday night in southwest Fort Wayne. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Stophlet Street just after 9 p.m. to calls of an unresponsive man. Fort Wayne firefighters arrived after police and pronounced the man dead. The incident is still...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Charges pending in three-car crash that critically injured woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Charges are pending for a man police say caused a three-car crash that left a woman in life-threatening condition Tuesday morning, the Fort Wayne Police Department says. FWPD says officers were called to the intersection of E State Blvd. and Hobson Rd....
WANE-TV
Police: Teen in custody in arrow shooting
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenager is in custody but has not yet been charged in connection to a woman being shot with an arrow in Kendallville on Saturday. The woman, who has not been identified, was shot with an arrow in her lower back in the 200 block of Glory Drive at about 1:30 p.m., police said in a statement previously. Responding officers found her in the garage of the home.
wfft.com
Woman seriously injured in crash on East State Boulevard in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A woman is fighting for her life after a crash at the intersection of East State Boulevard and Hobson Road. Fort Wayne Police responded to a three-vehicle crash just after 8 a.m. Tuesday. Dispatch received multiple calls that a "black Cadi was speeding and blew...
WOWO News
One arrested after chase following three-vehicle crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in custody after a three-vehicle crash and foot chase Tuesday morning. Dispatch received multiple calls of a black Cadillac speeding and blowing through two traffic lights in the area of State and Beacon. A short time later at 8:04 a.m., a crash occurred at E. State and Hobson involving a black Cadillac.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Police Help Apprehend Suspects In Indianapolis Homicide
WARSAW – Two people wanted in connection to a July homicide in Indianapolis were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, in Warsaw. According to a news release issued Friday, Aug. 5, from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 42-year-old Stephen Cartwright and 21-year-old Madison Fowler were arrested for their alleged involvement in a July homicide.
WOWO News
One shot, two charged after Saturday shooting on Hanna St
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot another adult male Saturday in Fort Wayne. Police were called to a residence in the 2300 block of Hanna St. on a report “someone was shot in the yard”. On arrival, officers located the victim lying in the yard suffering from a gunshot wound. Police provided aid until medics arrived, who then transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman shot with arrow leads to Kendallville police investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officers with the Kendallville Police Department say they’re investigating a shooting involving an arrow, Saturday. Police say they were dispatched to a home on Glory Avenue in Kendallville after reports of a woman who had been shot with an arrow. Officers...
WANE-TV
Teen bicyclist airlifted after crash in Steuben County
CLEAR LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — A 16-year-old Fort Wayne boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Steuben County Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around just after 3 p.m. in the area of C.R. 700 East and West Clear Lake Drive. According to a report from...
WOWO News
One injured in Friday night shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Officers were called shortly after 11:45 p.m. on a report of shots fired and one person injured. On arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds lying in the street near the 500 block of Charlotte Avenue, southwest of East State Blvd. and Parnell Ave. Officers provided aid until medics arrived. The victim was then transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Suspect in Lima bank robbery in court
LIMA — A Lima man charged with robbing a bank on the city’s east side earlier this year appeared in court briefly on Monday for a suppression hearing requested by his attorney. Steve Chamberlain of the Allen County Public Defenders Office is attempting to have statements made to police by Brandon Allen Sr. ruled inadmissible as evidence when a jury trial begins next month.
