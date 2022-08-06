Orangeburg County sheriff looking for new leads in search for missing man

Read on www.wltx.com
live5news.com
Man in custody after chase Dorchester County neighborhood
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies say one man is in custody after trying to escape from law enforcement. Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence in a neighborhood near Summerville Medical Center. Garrett Wild said his doorbell security camera captured footage of a chase involving a blue...
Colleton County investigators seeking clues in woman’s deadly shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in their investigation into the death of a 32-year-old woman. Investigators said Dominique Holmes was found dead inside her car from apparent gunshot wounds on Featherbed Road in early July. The sheriff’s office on Monday asked for anyone […]
live5news.com
Colleton County deputies seek clues in July killing
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are asking anyone who may have information in a deadly shooting to come forward. Deputies say 32-year-old Dominique Holmes was found unresponsive in her car on Featherbed Road on July 1 at approximately 8 a.m. Investigators say she had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies...
live5news.com
N. Charleston Police search for missing teen
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Kalea White was last seen at her home on Monday, authorities say. White is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black...
Group requests help from SLED in search for missing Berkeley County woman
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – It has been four weeks since a 76-year-old Berkeley County woman went missing near her home. Ruth Jenkins was last seen during the afternoon of July 16 walking in the 1800 block of Highway 45 in the Pineville area of Berkeley County. Jenkins’ friends and family held a press conference […]
Coroner identifies worker electrocuted at MUSC in July
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month. Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning […]
abcnews4.com
Suspect charged with attempted murder in shooting on Harris Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting last week on Harris Street that left one person injured. Brandon Simmons, 19, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center Monday evening on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
WYFF4.com
Child cuts off clothes after being left in car by grandmother who was shoplifting, report says
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A young girl in South Carolina told authorities she cut off her clothes because she was hot after her grandmother left her in a car alone, according to a report from Charleston police. Police were called to the Big Lots in West Ashley on Saturday afternoon...
Police: Bartender assaulted at North Charleston bar; two arrested
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are behind bars following an alleged assault against a bartender that happened Tuesday at Whiskey Sports Bar and Grill. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was called to the bar, located on Dorchester Road, in reference to two disorderly patrons at the business, according to a […]
Man given bond following deadly June crash involving CCSO deputy
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A man who allegedly killed an off-duty Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Deputy has been given a surety bond after he turned himself in to the North Charleston Police Department on Monday. Ryan Dalesandro (25) was given a $50,000 bond after he surrendered himself to authorities. He faces a reckless homicide charge, […]
Argument led to fatal shooting at Broad River Road gas station, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting at a gas station Sunday afternoon. Deputies said Monday that Byron Lewie, 29, has has been taken into custody and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Sheriff: Gunman who tried to kill Richland deputies had over 900 bullets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said a man who fired an assault rifle at his officers last week had a written out plan on how to kill them and had a large supply of ammunition to accomplish his goal. Lott spoke Tuesday to give what he...
WIS-TV
Cayce Police Dept., Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. announce new therapy dog program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced a new joint therapy dog initiative. Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan said Monday the new partnership comes from his own work with Sheriff Leon Lott. Cowan shared that the department’s K9 fundraiser, Steel Paws, helped raise funds towards the new program.
communitytimessc.com
Lawsuit Announced In Detention Center Homicide
COLUMBIA, SC - The family of Lason Butler, the 27-year-old Orangeburg resident who died while in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, joined noted Civil Rights attorneys Bakari Sellers and Audia Jones for a news conference in Columbia Wednesday, August 3rd at 10:30 AM in order to make an important announcement on the filing of a federal lawsuit against Richland County and others.
abcnews4.com
North Charleston Police investigating shooting off Ashley Phosphate Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police officials say officers responded to a shooting in the area of Ashley Phosphate Road and Northside Drive Monday evening. ABC News 4's Tara Jabour went to the scene. She said two vehicles were isolated with crime tape, and that one vehicle...
abcnews4.com
Man charged with reckless homicide after crash kills detention center deputy
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a man turned himself in on a reckless homicide warrant related to a fatal collision on Rivers Avenue last month. Ryan Dalesandro, 25, was booked on Monday, August 8. He is being held at the Charleston County Jail ahead of a bond hearing.
Police update on shooting that injured two teens in Winnsboro
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Two kids were shot in the legs on Friday as they sat on the wall of neighborhood in Winnsboro. Both teens are doing well and the injuries are non-life threatening. The shooting took place around 4pm on NInth street at the entrance to the Chatham Forest...
wach.com
'Friend to everybody': Close friends remember auto shop owner shot, killed
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County deputies released more details about the killing of a 70-year old man, found shot in his auto repair shop on Airport Road last month in a suspected armed robbery. It was in the garage of that auto repair shop where deputies found...
The Post and Courier
Man arrested for fatal shooting at Columbia convenience store
COLUMBIA — A 29-year-old man was arrested on murder charges Aug. 8 for the fatal shooting outside a Columbia convenience store over the weekend, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 7, deputies found the body of a 23-year-old man inside the CK Mart on Broad...
North Charleston PD investigating shooting on Northside Drive
UPDATE: North Charleston PD on Tuesday confirmed two individuals who were injured Monday afternoon were both shot. The agency is now searching for several vehicles that “left the area at a high rate of speed,” according to NCPD spokesman Harve Jacobs. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) […]
