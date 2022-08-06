Read full article on original website
Homeschool Expo highlights available resources in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas - Home schoolers across the ArkLaTex are also gearing up for the upcoming school year. A Texarkana homeschool group recently hosted an expo to help families and parents learn more about what resources available to them in Bowie County. The Four States Home School Expo was created to be a one-stop shop of resources for people homeschooling, or considering homeschooling their children this school year.
Texarkana Texas City Council meeting proved productive while rolling through committee work
TEXARKANA, Texas – The regularly scheduled city council meeting of Texarkana, Texas met Monday evening at 6:00 p.m. Several new nominations for appointments and re-appointments to various boards, commissions and committees were announced during the meeting which were approved by the council. The nominations included service in the “Keep...
Search ends for Texas man in connection to fatal shooting
HOOKS, Texas - The search for a Texas man ends Sunday after the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The manhunt for the suspect, Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, began Saturday after he was accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring two others including a Bowie County deputy.
Bowie County Sheriff’s Department says deputy surviving a shooting is a miracle
TEXARKANA, Texas – Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal described the outcome of a deputy who was shot in the face as nothing short of a miracle. Lt. Scott Lillis was shot in the face by a man who had already shot two other people -- one fatally -- before turning the gun on himself the following a standoff. Lillis will lost sight in his left eye, but he is expecting to fully recover otherwise, Neal said Monday during a news conference.
Prosecutors seek recusal of Caddo judge, alleging bias toward police
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish prosecutors have taken the unusual step of seeking the recusal of a District Court judge from the criminal case against a sheriff’s deputy, saying he is biased in favor of law officers, as evidenced by his recent acquittal of four police officers during a bench trial and his membership in a fraternal police organization.
