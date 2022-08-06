ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump wins CPAC straw poll for favored presidential candidate

By Bob Brigham
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a "Save America" rally at Alaska Airlines Center on July 09, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Donald Trump could be reclaiming his grip on the Republican Party, according a straw poll conducted at CPAC in Dallas.

"Trump, who's repeatedly teased making another presidential run in 2024 to try and return to the White House, captured 69.1% of ballots cast in the anonymous online straw poll, according to results announced by CPAC on Saturday," Fox News reported Saturday. "The support for the former president, who remains the most popular and influential politician in the Republican Party and continues to play a kingmaker's role in GOP primaries, is up from his 59% showing in the anonymous online straw poll at the CPAC gathering in Orlando, Florida in February. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in second on the 2024 presidential nomination question, at 23.7%, down from his 28% showing at CPAC in Orlando five months ago."

If Trump does not run, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads the pack at 64%. Donald Trump, Jr. comes in at 28% despite having no relevant experience and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz comes in at 6%.

Mike Pence had the most embarrassing showing in the straw poll.

"Pence at 0.3% support for 2024," Isaac Arnsdorf of The Washington Post reported." And if Trump isn't on the ballot, Pence is still at 0.3% in CPAC straw poll."

Jim McLaughlin, who conducted the straw poll, claims it is "the ultimate barometer of what's going on in the conservative movement."

The poll showed Donald Trump with a 99% approval rating, which journalist Steven Monacelli described as a "Banana-Republic approval rating."

