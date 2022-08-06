ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

BBC

Sizewell C nuclear plant campaigners challenge approval

Campaigners against the Sizewell C nuclear power station have written to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to legally challenge his decision to give the scheme the go-ahead. The £20bn project for the Suffolk coast was given government approval in July. However, the decision was against the advice of the Planning...
The Independent

Hinkley Point C nuclear power station places 5,000-tonne structure on Bristol Channel seabed

A 5,000-tonne structure was placed on the Bristol Channel seabed as part of works to build the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station.This video shows the lifting of the hefty structure, which is the second of four intake heads that will be connected to tunnels to provide a supply of cooling water.The £26b project is the first new nuclear power station to be built in the UK in over 20 years.The work is regarded as one of the world’s most complex marine engineering projects, due to the Bristol Channel’s high tidal range.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Truss says she will reverse national insurance rise so people can ‘keep more of their money’Truss quotes Tony Blair as she boasts about Tories winning former Labour PM’s seatBoris Johnson says successor will continue to tackle cost-of-living crisis
Popular Science

Nuclear power’s biggest problem could have a small solution

In 2015 the fusion reactor at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory got a spherical upgrade for an energy-efficiency boost. Some physicists think this sort of design might be the future of the field. US Department of EnergyMost fusion experiments take place in giant doughnut-shaped reactors. Physicists want to test a smaller peanut-like one instead.
BBC

Wakefield: Battery storage plant opposed amid fire worries

A proposed battery storage plant would be a "bomb waiting to go off", say residents who oppose the plans. Harmony Energy has applied to install 60 containers near Heath, Wakefield, to capture excess energy created through renewable sources. The company has said the technology is safe, but resident Colin Daley...
