BBC
Sizewell C nuclear plant campaigners challenge approval
Campaigners against the Sizewell C nuclear power station have written to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to legally challenge his decision to give the scheme the go-ahead. The £20bn project for the Suffolk coast was given government approval in July. However, the decision was against the advice of the Planning...
Hinkley Point C nuclear power station places 5,000-tonne structure on Bristol Channel seabed
A 5,000-tonne structure was placed on the Bristol Channel seabed as part of works to build the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station.This video shows the lifting of the hefty structure, which is the second of four intake heads that will be connected to tunnels to provide a supply of cooling water.The £26b project is the first new nuclear power station to be built in the UK in over 20 years.The work is regarded as one of the world’s most complex marine engineering projects, due to the Bristol Channel’s high tidal range.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Truss says she will reverse national insurance rise so people can ‘keep more of their money’Truss quotes Tony Blair as she boasts about Tories winning former Labour PM’s seatBoris Johnson says successor will continue to tackle cost-of-living crisis
UK energy bills forecast to hit £4,266 a year from January
Government urged to announce more support for struggling households as Ofgem price cap expected to rise again
Exclusive: Russia starts stripping jetliners for parts as sanctions bite
MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian airlines, including state-controlled Aeroflot (AFLT.MM), are stripping jetliners to secure spare parts they can no longer buy abroad because of Western sanctions, four industry sources told Reuters.
Nuclear power’s biggest problem could have a small solution
In 2015 the fusion reactor at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory got a spherical upgrade for an energy-efficiency boost. Some physicists think this sort of design might be the future of the field. US Department of EnergyMost fusion experiments take place in giant doughnut-shaped reactors. Physicists want to test a smaller peanut-like one instead.
France tweaks rules to keep nuclear plants running during heatwave
PARIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - France's nuclear power regulator has extended temporary waivers allowing five power stations to continue discharging hot water into rivers as the country contends with a fourth heatwave of the summer and an energy crisis.
City workers get double-digit wage rises while lowest-paid see 1% increase
Report finds ‘tale of two labour markets’ as workers in London’s financial district enjoy inflation-busting increases
BBC
Wakefield: Battery storage plant opposed amid fire worries
A proposed battery storage plant would be a "bomb waiting to go off", say residents who oppose the plans. Harmony Energy has applied to install 60 containers near Heath, Wakefield, to capture excess energy created through renewable sources. The company has said the technology is safe, but resident Colin Daley...
marketplace.org
More supply chain trouble could be on the horizon
Supply chain challenges, initially brought on by pandemic distributions been have exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and COVID lockdowns in China. These disruptions have led to higher prices and headaches for consumers and businesses. But there might be more supply chain shocks to come, warns Scott Lincicome, director of general economics and trade at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.
BBC
Cost of living: People turning back to cash as prices rise
People are going back to cash to keep tighter control on their spending as living costs soar, according to new research by the Post Office. Post offices handled £801m in personal cash withdrawals in July, the most since records began five years ago. That's up more than 20% from...
Ukraine halted oil flows to Europe over payment issue, Russia's Transneft says
MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine has suspended Russian oil pipeline flows to parts of central Europe since early this month because Western sanctions prevented it from accepting transit fees from Moscow, Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Tuesday.
Three lions on a pendant: Priceless 800-year-old treasure unearthed during HS2 dig in Warwickshire is revealed ahead of Lionesses' Euro final on Sunday
An 800-year-old pendant featuring three golden lions has been unearthed by archaeologists working on the HS2 high-speed rail project. The priceless treasure, dating back to the 12th century, was found in Wormleighton, a village in Warwickshire about 50 miles southeast of Birmingham. It features the iconic three golden lions on...
Get over-50s back to work to tackle UK labour shortage, says John Lewis boss
Sharon White says government should ‘think much more’ about encouraging Covid retirees to return on flexible basis
BBC
Escaped giant tortoise halts Cambridge to Norwich trains
A giant tortoise brought trains to a halt when it was found on a railway track. The injured animal was spotted near Harling Road, north east of Thetford, Norfolk, on the Cambridge-bound line at about 12:40 BST. Greater Anglia said three services were affected by the tortoise's presence. Swallow Aquatics...
New arrival to UK among four victims of Oldham mill fire
Police name four Vietnamese nationals who died in Greater Manchester in May
Boris Johnson jokes new prime minister will ‘for certain be either a man or woman’
Boris Johnson has joked the next prime minister will “for certain be either a man or a woman”.The outgoing Tory leader spoke about his successor in one of his final Downing Street garden events and discussed the UK’s cost of living crisis.“There will be a new prime minister very shortly, I can tell you for certain it will be either a man or a woman,” Mr Johnson joked.“Whoever he or she may be, I’m absolutely certain they will want to make some more announcements in September, October about what we’re going to do to further help people.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
CNBC
Potential curb on Australian LNG exports is another blow to Asia-Pacific gas markets
Asia-Pacific has been suffering months of tight LNG supplies and soaring prices in the region due to competition from European buyers looking to replace restricted Russian gas. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission called for Canberra to protect domestic gas supplies and curb exports after projecting the east coast of...
How England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland fared at Birmingham 2022
Birmingham staged the XXII Commonwealth Games with the event being held on British soil for the third time this century after Manchester in 2002 and Glasgow eight years ago.Here we look at how the home nations fared this summer.EnglandGold: 57Silver: 66Bronze: 53Total: 176 (second on the medal table)Star: Jake Jarman (gymnastics)Summary: England closed the gap on first-placed Australia in the medals table compared to four years ago, finishing second with 10 fewer golds and just two overall behind their southern-hemisphere rivals. Jake Jarman became the first men’s gymnast to win four gold medals at these Games and success was across...
No 10’s refusal of emergency budget shows Tories have lost control of economy, says Labour – as it happened
Opposition criticises decision not to make big fiscal interventions in final weeks of Boris Johnson’s premiership
BBC
Extreme heat warning issued for the East of England
The Met Office has issued an amber warning of extreme heat for the East of England. It said the hot spell would develop across the region from Thursday to Sunday, with peak temperatures expected on Friday and Saturday. The alert is the second to be issued in recent weeks, after...
