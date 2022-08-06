ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Everything I learned about building a better sandwich, I learned at my local bánh mì counter

By Ashlie D. Stevens
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kqsRT_0h7bRMQG00

The best turkey sandwich I've ever eaten comes from the bánh mì counter at the end of my block. It's so good that every weekday around 2:45 p.m. — after I've completed my standing meetings for the day — I either walk to retrieve one or berate myself for spending the bulk of my weekly eating out budget on what could be subjectively classified as "too many sandwiches."

The first time I ordered one at Ba Le in Chicago was actually a mistake. The shop, which looks like a little like a 7-Eleven with bamboo and gold accents, tends to be pretty busy around lunchtime, so my request for the daily special (pâté, ham, head cheese and pork roll) was likely muffled under my mask amid the noise of the crowd and a Vietnamese-language cover of Sixpence None the Richer's "Kiss Me." What I received instead was their version of a turkey sub.

I took it, along with an avocado smoothie, outside to a bright blue picnic table and took a bite. Then another and another. Finally, I shoved it across the table to my boyfriend. "I think this is the best turkey sandwich I've ever eaten," I said. He nodded.

Don't get me wrong, I've had good turkey sandwiches. There's my annual Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich, which is packed with stuffing and smeared with cranberry sauce. I could also wax poetic about the merits of a diner-quality club, but this sandwich from Ba Le is consistently great.

Let me break down its components.

Much like a traditional bánh mì, it's served on a crusty baguette that's been cut, toasted and smeared with Vietnamese mayonnaise. They sell little jars of their house-made mayonnaise from a refrigerated case by the counter, by the way; it's thick and buttercup yellow from the high concentration of whipped egg yolk. Then comes the turkey breast and paper-thin slices of Swiss cheese.

The sandwich is then dressed with so-much-cilantro and strips of mild white onion, as well as a couple different kinds of pickled vegetables, including carrot, daikon and some particularly vinegary jalapeño slices. Depending on who's behind the counter, the sandwich may get splashed with a little bit of soy sauce, or it may not.

The result is a simple, but wildly nuanced, umami-rich sandwich that hits all these major and minor flavor notes — acid, sweetness and spice from the vegetables, creaminess and funk from the mayonnaise and cheese, verdance from the cilantro, savoriness from the turkey and soy — without ever getting soggy.

Want more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to "The Bite," Salon Food's newsletter.

Recently, to assuage my guilt over spending so much money on Ba Le's sandwiches, I went ahead and bought ingredients to make my own version (which actually included baguettes and mayonnaise from Ba Le). It was delicious, and it certainly beats the turkey sandwiches I'd previously pulled together for myself between work meetings.

Goodbye, sad, beige amalgam of wheat bread, deli slices and a smear of mustard. Hello, cravable turkey sub!

Inspired by Chicago's Ba Le Sandwiches

Yields

1 servings

Prep Time

10 minutes, plus time for pickling

Cook Time

0 minutes

Ingredients

For the sandwich

  • 1 6- to 8-inch baguette, split and toasted
  • 4 ounces sliced turkey
  • 4 ounces sliced Swiss cheese
  • 1 tablespoon yolk-heavy mayonnaise (See Editor's Note)
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup cilantro, roughly chopped
  • Sliced white onion for garnish

For the quick-pickled vegetables

  • 1 large carrot, matchstick cut
  • 1 daikon radish, matchstick cut
  • 2 jalapeños, thinly sliced
  • 4 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons white sugar

Directions

  1. In a large bowl, combine the sliced carrot, daikon radish and jalapeños with the rice wine vinegar and sugar. Add enough water to the bowl to completely cover the vegetables, season with salt and stir. Allow the vegetables to quick-pickle for at least 15 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, place the mayonnaise and soy sauce in a small bowl. Whip them together, then spread on both halves of the split, toasted baguette. Stack with the turkey, Swiss cheese, cilantro and white onion. Set aside.
  3. Drain the quick-pickled vegetables from the brine. Place at least 1 tablespoon on the sandwich. Any remaining pickled vegetables can be stored in a sealable container in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Cook's Notes

If possible, buy the mayonnaise from your local Vietnamese grocer. Kewpie, a Japanese mayo made using just egg yolks, is another solid choice. Here's why it's the most popular brand of Japanese mayo in the world.

Salon Food writes about stuff we think you'll like. Salon has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism

While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
Real Homes

How to pick a good watermelon according to food experts

Knowing how to pick a watermelon should be simple right? Alas, even with watermelon season in full swing, heaps of them in grocery stores and at your local farmer's markets if they grow well in your area, you may know all too well how easy it is to come home with one that isn't as juicy and flavorful as you'd hoped. And above all, watermelons should be a total joy to eat. Packed full of vitamins and fiber, they're not all sugar, so if you enjoy them in moderation they're a healthy addition to your diet. Even if you overdo it at times... They are super hydrating so it's not the worst guilty pleasure come summertime.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
TheStreet

McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu

Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Eat After 4 PM Because They Almost Always Lead To Bloating, According To Experts

Suffering from frequent late night bloating? We checked in with registered nutritionists, dietitians and other health experts for more information about 4 common foods that are often linked to indigestion when consumed in the late afternoon or evening. Read on for helpful tips and suggestions from Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, registered dietitian, health and weight loss expert and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheese Sandwiches#Turkey Recipes#B Nh M#Food Writing#Food Drink#Vietnamese
MedicineNet.com

Is Drinking Water With Lemon Good for You?

When life gives you lemons, should you make lemon water? Water with lemon has been enjoyed worldwide for thousands of years. Citrus drinks date back as far as the 4th century BC, and lemons were considered a status symbol in ancient Mediterranean cultures. Lemons are thought to have first been...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

2 Restaurant Chains We Said Goodbye To So Far in 2022—Say It Ain't So!

Nothing beats the feeling of eating at a restaurant. Fast food or not, it’s almost always a unique experience whenever you get the chance to try meals outside the comfort of your own home—or kitchen. However, the sad reality is some places don’t always last forever. Along the way, certain factors come into play and affect the operation of these brands.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Type Of Meat

When it comes to heart health and avoiding disease, maintaining the right diet is essential. While there are tons of delicious, antioxidant-packed ingredients doctors recommend eating regularly to keep your heart in tip-top shape, there are also many foods that can worsen the risk of heart disease by raising your cholesterol and clogging your arteries—including one popular type of meat.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation

This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
WEIGHT LOSS
Thrillist

Subway Is Giving Out 1 Million Free Subs from Its New Menu Today

Last week, Subway introduced its most extensive menu makeover in 60 years. The update includes 12 new signature sandwiches with different meat, cheese, veggie, sauce, and bread combos. To celebrate the Subway Series lineup, the sammie slinger is giving away 1 million subs off the new menu. You can snag...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's' Latest Change Will Upset Coffee Drinkers

For Canadians who prefer their old-school McDonald's McCafe loyalty card, the chain has announced that it will soon be phasing out the physical McCafe card loyalty program. Narcity reports that the fast-food giant will stop handing out its loyalty sticker cards as of Aug. 2022. The original way the program worked was that if customers collected seven stickers from hot drinks at McDonald's, the eight drink would be free eighth. To receive the free drink, customers would simply give the loyalty card to an employee and receive a new one to start the process all over again. Customers can use the earned points up until that date.
RESTAURANTS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
146K+
Followers
18K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy