Uptownshotcaller
2d ago
Hyattsville is up and coming. I’m from NW Washington DC, 15 minutes from that area. The menu sounds delicious, I wish him nothing but success !
Obee
2d ago
I'm so glad to see more minority business establishments popping up around PG. I wish him nothing but success and I will support even though I'm about 35 mins from there.
Stephen Askew
2d ago
ummmm there's nothing upscale about Hyatsville. Terrible idea. The restaurant will get robbed the patrons will get robbed it wont last.
