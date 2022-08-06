ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Altoona community comes together for recovery walk

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l5YFx_0h7bR5VA00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Blair Drug & Alcohol Partnerships hosted a recovery walk in downtown Altoona Saturday morning.

Judy Rosser, the executive director of the Blair Drug & Alcohol Partnerships said there were over 200 people representing over 450 years of recovery. She said the most important part is that people understand that no matter who you are or where you are from, recovery is possible.

“Our theme for this national recovery movement is – recovery is for the individual, the family and the community because when we get well, the community heals, the family heals, so the individual heals,” Rosser said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The event took place at Legion Park in Hollidaysburg from starting at 9 a.m. There were multiple speakers and free lunch was provided at the Zion Lutheran Church. Additionally, the first 100 people to sign in received a 2022 Central PA Recovery Walk t-shirt.

For more information about the recovery and to support the Partnerships, visit their website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Blair County church to hold annual Festival in the Shade

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The public is invited to join Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church for their annual Festival in the Shade. From Friday, Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 14 there will be music, food, games, crafts/quilts along with a flea market lasting all weekend on the parish grounds at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Spitzer Honda hosting a blood drive in DuBois

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Spitzer Honda is hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Wednesday, August 10th. The blood drive will take place at BDI Industrial Drive Parkway in DuBois from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Along with the blood drive, participants can also receive a free car wash. “The Red […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone Borough Council votes to donate bikes to local church

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Tyrone Borough Council voted yes on a resolution to donate five bikes to the Tyrone Bible Baptist Church at this evening’s monthly meeting. Tyrone Mayor William Latchford says that they try to do this as much as they can with different items, rather than have them go to waste. “The bikes […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown YMCA announces new space for children

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Greater Johnstown Community YMCA announced a new space on Monday, Aug. 8 made especially for their littlest visitors. The brand new Child Watch space is scheduled to officially open at the end of August. “We want to open the space up and allow parents, kids and even potential staff […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altoona, PA
County
Blair County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Altoona, PA
Government
City
Hollidaysburg, PA
Altoona, PA
Sports
Blair County, PA
Sports
Altoona, PA
Society
Blair County, PA
Government
Blair County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WTAJ

Federal free lunches end, schools navigate next steps

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the past two years, all students, regardless of their family’s income, received free school lunch, thanks to a pandemic-era waiver. That waiver expired on July 1, and now local districts are left to navigate pricing. “There’s going to be some parents that now have to find money to buy […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Bedford County United Way to host Stuff the Bus Program

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The United Way of Bedford County is asking the community to come together to help children be ready for school this year. The event takes place on Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Walmart in Everett on Bedford Square. The county wide effort is to […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Historic farm forced to sell dairy cows

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Clearfield County farm is no longer producing milk after 180 years of farming. Knob Farm located in Grampian Pennsylvania will no longer produce milk commercially for local communities. Earlier this year with the rising rates of inflation the farm was put in a pinch, like many other Americans. However, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zion Lutheran Church#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

State College skatepark could be reality by next summer

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Volunteers organizing a long-awaited State College skatepark shared it could be a reality by the summer of 2023. “We’ve been trying to get a facility here for over 20 years,” Ben Wentz, a volunteer said. High Point Skatepark is a $1.9 million project. Fundraising is in full swing and about […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Ag Progress Days kicks off in Centre County

ROCK SPRINGS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Ag Progress Days are happening from August 9-11 in Rock Springs where almost 50,000 people will experience what’s new in agriculture education and innovation. “We get to interact with people of all different walks of agriculture, whether it’s legislators, to farmers, to salesmen, to animal caretakers,” PA 4-H […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

Altoona is against the increase in tractor-trailer sizes

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Altoona expressed its full support for the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks, which advocates for highway and public safety. The Coalition Against Bigger Trucks is a national grassroots organization that’s one of the leading voices on the issue of increasing loading truck parameters. Numerous discussions on the state and federal levels talk about increasing […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Rep. Glenn Thompson hosts agriculture summit in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Members of the agriculture community gathered in Centre County on the morning of Monday, Aug. 8 for the fourth annual Agriculture Summit, hosted by U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-15). “The question that’s always out there is, “who will be the next generation that will feed us?” Thompson said. Thompson led […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona VA medical center holding job fair for nurses, aides

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Veterans Affairs medical center in Altoona is looking to hire more nurses during an upcoming job fair. James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center will be hosting the career fair on Friday, Aug. 12 in its main parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The center will be doing […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County school district sites hiring strains heading into new school year

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students return to the classroom in about 3 weeks, and Moshannon Valley School District says it still has several open positions to fill as it deals with difficulties in finding qualified candidates. The district says it still needs an eighth-grade biology teacher, a school psychologist, personal care aids, contracted classroom […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Boalsburg-based coffee company launches mobile café

BOALSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Boalsburg-based coffee company is going mobile with the launch of a mobile coffee shop. Idou Coffee Co. started out roasting coffee in Boalsburg. The company has since expanded to a new offering of a fully-stocked café. “We started out just selling the bags,” Co-Owner Mikala Swanson said. “But now, being […]
BOALSBURG, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Beverly

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Beverly. Beverly is a young female Bernese Mountain Dog. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, she came to the shelter as a stray. For more information on Beverly, or to schedule an...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Restaurant holds watch party for Hollidaysburg Little League Team

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Fans came out to Argonne Café in Hollidaysburg to cheer on the Hollidaysburg Little League All-Star Team Tuesday, August 9. The team took on Naamans Little League from Wilmington Delaware in the second round of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament. Owner Timothy James knows several of the families and players and tries to […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy