Braylan Shelby commits to USC over Texas as Lincoln Riley wins another recruiting battle

Lincoln Riley is on a roll.

The USC football program landed another big-time recruit when Friendswood High School (Texas) star Braylan Shelby , the nation's No. 101 overall prospect and No. 14 edge-rusher , announced his commitment on Saturday to USC over Texas on Instagram Live.

“USC is really changing their program around and you can tell by the way all the kids act now, how they’re focused on going back to the top and trying to become that winning program that they were,” Shelby told On3 . “I’ve been talking to Coach Riley and he’s really taken on that mentality and I could see it all in front of me at USC.”

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound athlete had a stellar junior season, accumulating 77 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, eight sacks and an interception.

