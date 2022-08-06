ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braylan Shelby commits to USC over Texas as Lincoln Riley wins another recruiting battle

By All Trojans Staff
 3 days ago

Lincoln Riley is on a roll.

The USC football program landed another big-time recruit when Friendswood High School (Texas) star Braylan Shelby , the nation's No. 101 overall prospect and No. 14 edge-rusher , announced his commitment on Saturday to USC over Texas on Instagram Live.

“USC is really changing their program around and you can tell by the way all the kids act now, how they’re focused on going back to the top and trying to become that winning program that they were,” Shelby told On3 . “I’ve been talking to Coach Riley and he’s really taken on that mentality and I could see it all in front of me at USC.”

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound athlete had a stellar junior season, accumulating 77 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, eight sacks and an interception.

Burnt Orange Nation

Texas baseball to open 2023 season at the College Baseball Showdown

The Texas Longhorns will open the 2023 baseball season participating in the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington at Globe Life Field from Feb. 17-19, the school announced on Monday. “I’m excited for our team to return to the College Baseball Showdown to open the 2023 season,” head coach David Pierce...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M

Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Person
Lincoln Riley
FanSided

Texas football secures OV with 4-Star EDGE Tausili Akana

Yet another major official visitor was added to the docket this weekend among the top uncommitted targets remaining of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class for the biggest game of the non-conference schedule this fall. This big-time visitor weekend for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian will come on Sep. 10, when the Horns battle the reigning National Champion runner-up Alabama Crimson Tide at home.
AUSTIN, TX
hookemheadlines.com

Analyzing 3 5-Star recruits Texas basketball can land in August

In the midst of the first weekend of the month of August, the activity on the recruiting trail looks to be picking up for head coach Chris Beard and the Texas basketball program in the 2023 class. Last offseason, we saw Beard and his staff pick up on the pace on the recruiting trail for the 202 class.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Sun Devils add junior college OL Danny Valenzuela to roster

Arizona State bolstered its offensive line with a late addition to the 2022 class Sunday when Santa Clarita (Calif.) College of the Canyons offensive linemen Danny Valenzuela announced he'll join the program. Valenzuela, 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, had no scholarship offers out of high school at a much-lighter 230 pounds...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The 562

BREAKING: Athletics Director Andy Fee Leaving Long Beach State, Headed to Washington

The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. Big changes are coming at Long Beach State, as Executive Director of Athletics Andy Fee announced his departure from the university on Tuesday morning. Fee has been the AD at the Beach for just over five years, but is leaving for a position at the University of Washington, where he will become the Deputy Athletics Director and Chief of Staff for the Huskies.
LONG BEACH, CA
Eater

New Truck Full of Little Mexican Fried Sandwiches Will Open in Austin

A new food truck dedicated to Nuevo Progreso, Mexico-style sandwiches is opening in Austin. Lonche Bar is planning on opening at a location to be determined still somewhere in the city by the end of August. The star of the truck’s menu is touting miniature lonches, which are small fried...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Thief steals 20 briskets from famed Austin barbecue joint

AUSTIN, Texas – A meat thief stole 20 briskets from a famed Austin restaurant last week. An unidentified person broke into la Barbecue on Thursday, Aug. 4, around 4 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. KVUE spoke with the owner of la Barbecue who said a...
AUSTIN, TX
rtands.com

Rocks fall from railroad bridge in Austin, Texas; UP responds immediately

When he got up on the morning of Aug. 8, David Starr had no thoughts of being an emergency flagger. However, he quickly found himself in that role when rocks fell on his windshield and car after traveling under a railroad bridge on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas. Immediately following the incident, Starr got out of his car and started directing traffic around where the rocks dropped down. Police came and officially shut down the lane, which was later reopened to traffic.
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

One school is turning the page on the teacher shortage

KILLEEN, Texas — The strain of teachers across Texas isn't stopping some future teachers in Killeen from pursuing their dreams. Student teachers from A&M Central Texas University know there will be hurdles, but they continue to keep a positive perspective. "There's a need for teachers for a reason, so...
KILLEEN, TX
