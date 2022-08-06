Read full article on original website
happiblnde
2d ago
If she was drunk then I have no sympathy for her. Every pain she is experiencing and will experience with her burns should open her eyes as to how lucky she is to be alive. The drunks always survive.
Reply
5
Daniel Foxhill
2d ago
out pour of love? she needs to be arrested. I'm sick of Hollywood and politicians getting away with crimes
Reply
10
Chris McKenzie
2d ago
she did something like this once before only it wasn't you know where somebody was hurt but she's had a problem with this before but I watched the video of her car she was going so fast
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Body Found on Fire, Hanging From Griffith Park Tree
A body was found hanging from a tree near the Griffith Park merry-go-round on Tuesday afternoon, firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. The body was on fire when it was discovered, the LAPD told NBC News's Andrew Blankstein. The age, gender and race of the...
NBC Los Angeles
Two Escape Burning Wreckage of Plane That Crashed on Freeway in Corona
Two people escaped the burning wreckage of a small plane that crash-landed Tuesday afternoon on the 91 Freeway in Riverside County. The single-engine Piper PA-32 flying to Corona Municipal Airport went down at about midday on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona and might have struck at least one vehicle, according to the Corona Fire Department. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire that erupted after the plane crash about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles.
La Puente House Fire Partially Burns Neighboring Structure
La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 4:58 pm Monday, Aug. 8, of a structure fire on the 13900 block of East Nevers Street in the city of La Puente. Firefighters arrived and reported smoke and fire showing on a single story...
Anne Heche reported in coma; police await bloodwork in DUI probe
As police await blood tests on Anne Heche to determine if alcohol or drugs factored into a fiery crash in Mar Vista last week, the actress was reported today to be in a coma with a significant pulmonary injury requiring ventilation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paramedics Recover Drowned Man’s Body in Rose Creek
A man pulled from Rose Creek Monday evening was pronounced dead at the scene. San Diego Police received a call at approximately 7:31 p.m. regarding a body lying “motionless in the river,” Officer John Buttle told City News Service. Paramedics from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to...
NBC Los Angeles
Actress Anne Heche's Fiery Mar Vista Crash Leaves Her in Critical Condition and Coma
Despite reports that actress Anne Heche was in stable condition after being critically injured in a fiery car crash into a Mar Vista house Friday, a spokesperson now says the actress is in critical condition. Heche was reportedly involved in a crash before 11 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block...
Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged
The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
Texas nurse charged with 6 counts of murder in fiery LA crash was involved in 13 prior wrecks: prosecutors
The traveling nurse from Texas charged over a fiery car crash in a Los Angeles neighborhood that left six people dead, including a pregnant mother on the way to a prenatal checkup and a baby, was involved in more than a dozen prior wrecks, according to prosecutors. Nicole Linton, 37,...
RELATED PEOPLE
35-Year-Old Woman Died In A Fatal Crash In Carlsbad (Carlsbad, CA)
The Carlsbad Police Department reported a fatal crash near the intersection of Brasswood Avenue and Valley Street on Sunday. According to the officials, a traffic collision involving [..]
Body found in Pacific Beach creek
According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the body was found floating in Rose Creek near Hornblend Street in the evening Monday.
Death investigation underway in Costa Mesa after body found near 55 Freeway
Authorities were investigating a death in the Costa Mesa area Monday, after the body of a man was found behind a dog daycare business early Sunday morning. According to California Highway Patrol officers investigating the incident — since it occurred on state property at the transition road for the 55 and 37 Freeways — the body was found at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning by a transient who was searching for recyclables behind Bone Adventure, a dog daycare located on Bristol Street. The body was lying against a fence, and officials estimated that the person had been dead anywhere between nine and 12 days. Officers found no evidence of foul play, trauma or self-inflicted wounds as they investigated the incident. They suspect that the man was also a transient. As the investigation continued, they were working to identify the person and determine a cause of death.
‘We forgive her’: Family of woman killed in Windsor Hills crash says driver will have to live with consequences
Loved ones gathered on Saturday and Sunday at the site of the horrific crash in Windsor Hills that claimed six lives. They joined in prayer and solace – finding comfort among each other in their search for strength. “She was my first best friend. The first person I knew. The first person I probably had […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
California police officer shot to death in gym parking lot
An off-duty Southern California police officer was shot to death in a parking lot near a gym, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 3:25 p.m. Monday in the city of Downey and the victim died at the scene, a Downey police statement said. "Detectives were able to identify the victim...
Man found dead in Lakeside pond identified
The man who was recently found dead in a pond in Lakeside has been identified, authorities announced Monday.
Woman allegedly behind wheel of deadly Windsor Hills crash in custody
37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz that sped past a crowded intersection and crashed into several vehicles in Windsor Hills Thursday, was released from a hospital and is now in custody at the Century Regional Detention Center.Linton, who was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, allegedly crashed into other vehicles on the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue on Thursday.The Houston native is a registered nurse and is likely to be charged on Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The fiery crash claimed the lives of six people, including a pregnant mother and her unborn child as well as the woman's infant son who was going to turn one years old this month. Linton is being held on $9 million bail after she was released from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Sunday.
NTSB report on Southwest flight attendant's injury upon landing in Orange County
The NTSB has released an accident report describing how a Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture in her spine during a hard landing in California last month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Anne Heche remains in critical condition as police continue to investigate her car crash
Anne Heche has remained in critical condition since crashing her vehicle into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, according to a new representative for the actress.
San Diego Police: Woman vandalizes vehicles with golf club
San Diego Police are searching for a woman who smashed at least 10 parked vehicles with a golf club in the Encanto area.
Woman dies from injuries in e-bike, vehicle crash
A woman riding an electric bicycle with a young child died from her injuries after a traffic collision involving the e-bike and vehicle, police said Monday.
Fox News
776K+
Followers
174K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 14