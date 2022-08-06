ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Senate begins vote to advance Democrats' $430 billion climate, tax and drug bill

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Saturday began a vote to hold debate on a landmark $430 billion bill that would reduce carbon emissions that cause climate change, allow Medicare to negotiate lower prices on some drugs for the elderly, and ensure that corporations and wealthy Americans pay more taxes.

Tim Ramsey
3d ago

Yep, it was supposed to tax billionaires, but they took that out on purpose.

