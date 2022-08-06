ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

wchstv.com

Kanawha County adds another COVID-19 death Tuesday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County reported another COVID-19-related death Tuesday as the county inches closer to 700 deaths during the pandemic. The county added the death of a vaccinated 72-year-old man who’d received two booster shots as its 694th virus-related death, according to the...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Bed bugs take over public housing complex in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We have all heard the nursery rhyme, “Don’t let the bed bugs bite,” but what happens when that becomes your reality? For Charleston-Kanawha Housing residents like Chad Robinson, it so happens that bed bugs are real, and they have taken over his own home. “They jump on you, and they stay […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Charleston, WV
Health
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Government
wchstv.com

Concerns raised over condition of Kanawha County cemetery and mausoleum

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The condition of Montgomery Memorial Park in London, Kanawha County, has been getting attention on social media from concerned visitors. Dorinda Trimble makes the drive from Oak Hill to see her parents and other relatives buried at the cemetery. She was alarmed by what she saw inside the mausoleum on July 31.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha County lawmaker Larry Pack named as senior adviser for Gov. Justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County lawmaker will be joining West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s administration as a senior adviser. Larry Pack, a Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates in District 35 representing Kanawha County, will resign from his legislative role and work for the administration, according to a news release Monday from the Governor’s Office.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Mine repair shop donates $42,000 for scholarships for welding students

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A mine repair shop has donated $42,000 to support three associate degree scholarships for welding students at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. Ronnie and Diana Barnett of Mining Repair Specialists recently donated the money to the Southern Foundation to fund the scholarships, according...
WILLIAMSON, WV
Person
Shelley Moore Capito
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces another $6 million in grant funding for major broadband projects spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the preliminary approval of $6 million in grant funding for two massive broadband infrastructure projects – spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties – through the Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program. The LEAD program is a branch...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

COVID-19-related death reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County reported a COVID-19-related death on Monday. The death of an 83-year-old unvaccinated man pushed the county’s death toll from the virus to 693, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. The man died on July 30. Officials also reported...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

PSC wants answers from Frontier about extended outages

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The WSAZ newsroom has been fielding Frontier complaint calls for months. Disconnected and dissatisfied customers have been contacting the station about service outages they say linger for days, weeks and in some cases - even months. Now, according to a document from the Public...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
#Mental Health Issues#City Council#Homelessness#West Virginians#Congressional
wchstv.com

Charleston Main Streets unveils West Side Gateway Lighting Project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston Main Streets unveiled a more than $483,000 lighting infrastructure project it hopes will further energize the city's historic Elk City District on Charleston's West Side. Members of the organization unveiled the project Monday afternoon. They were joined by Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, U.S....
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Former Kanawha County Clerk employee accused of pocketing $21,000 of tax-payer money

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A former Kanawha County Clerk’s Office employee was arrested for embezzlement for allegedly taking over $21,000 in cash from people paying back taxes on property they owned. According to a criminal complaint, Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44 of Elkview, was charged with embezzlement. The complaint says Sampson worked in the Delinquent […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

WV DOT reveals plans for EV charging stations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s plan for locating charging stations for electric vehicles across the state has been submitted to the federal government. The deadline for the submission was Aug. 1 and the plan was presented July 28. State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said the plan sent to Washington is identical to a plan he put together for the West Virginia Legislature and submitted a month earlier.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Dolly Parton set to visit West Virginia

Dolly Parton is keeping a promise to visit West Virginia. Parton is scheduled to appear at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday to celebrate the state’s full participation in her Imagination Library. The state Department of Education says Parton indicated she would visit the state once all 55 counties […]
CHARLESTON, WV

