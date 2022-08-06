Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wchstv.com
Funding approved for massive broadband expansion projects in Kanawha, Jackson, Lincoln
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two massive broadband expansion projects in the area moved one step closer to reality Tuesday with the approval of $6 million in grant funding. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the preliminary approval of the funding for two broadband infrastructure projects spanning Kanawha, Lincoln...
wchstv.com
Kanawha County adds another COVID-19 death Tuesday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County reported another COVID-19-related death Tuesday as the county inches closer to 700 deaths during the pandemic. The county added the death of a vaccinated 72-year-old man who’d received two booster shots as its 694th virus-related death, according to the...
Bed bugs take over public housing complex in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We have all heard the nursery rhyme, “Don’t let the bed bugs bite,” but what happens when that becomes your reality? For Charleston-Kanawha Housing residents like Chad Robinson, it so happens that bed bugs are real, and they have taken over his own home. “They jump on you, and they stay […]
wchstv.com
Owner, operator of cemetery responds to concerns about conditions at mausoleum
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A representative of a company that owns and operates a cemetery in Eastern Kanawha County said the company has been working to make repairs to a mausoleum that some visitors have raised concerns about. The condition of Montgomery Memorial Park in London has been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchstv.com
Concerns raised over condition of Kanawha County cemetery and mausoleum
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The condition of Montgomery Memorial Park in London, Kanawha County, has been getting attention on social media from concerned visitors. Dorinda Trimble makes the drive from Oak Hill to see her parents and other relatives buried at the cemetery. She was alarmed by what she saw inside the mausoleum on July 31.
wchstv.com
Kanawha County lawmaker Larry Pack named as senior adviser for Gov. Justice
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County lawmaker will be joining West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s administration as a senior adviser. Larry Pack, a Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates in District 35 representing Kanawha County, will resign from his legislative role and work for the administration, according to a news release Monday from the Governor’s Office.
wchstv.com
Mine repair shop donates $42,000 for scholarships for welding students
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A mine repair shop has donated $42,000 to support three associate degree scholarships for welding students at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. Ronnie and Diana Barnett of Mining Repair Specialists recently donated the money to the Southern Foundation to fund the scholarships, according...
wchstv.com
Education officials say teacher shortage is widespread across all disciplines
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A West Virginia education official predicts teacher vacancies will top 1,500 in the state when school starts later this month. In Kanawha County, students are soaking up the last two weeks of summer with the first day of school coming up on August 22. "It's...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gov. Justice announces another $6 million in grant funding for major broadband projects spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the preliminary approval of $6 million in grant funding for two massive broadband infrastructure projects – spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties – through the Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program. The LEAD program is a branch...
wchstv.com
COVID-19-related death reported in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County reported a COVID-19-related death on Monday. The death of an 83-year-old unvaccinated man pushed the county’s death toll from the virus to 693, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. The man died on July 30. Officials also reported...
WSAZ
PSC wants answers from Frontier about extended outages
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The WSAZ newsroom has been fielding Frontier complaint calls for months. Disconnected and dissatisfied customers have been contacting the station about service outages they say linger for days, weeks and in some cases - even months. Now, according to a document from the Public...
Metro News
Challenges and success stories of American Rescue Plan spending shared by municipal leaders
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — During meetings of the West Virginia Municipal League, officials were able to share challenges and success stories of American Rescue Plan spending. The American Rescue Plan was passed into law in March of 2021 and sent $4 billion to West Virginia over the next two years. Of that sum, cities and counties shared more than $2 billion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wchstv.com
Charleston Main Streets unveils West Side Gateway Lighting Project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston Main Streets unveiled a more than $483,000 lighting infrastructure project it hopes will further energize the city's historic Elk City District on Charleston's West Side. Members of the organization unveiled the project Monday afternoon. They were joined by Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, U.S....
Metro News
Discussion of tax reduction plans continue as special session remains in time out
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Whether or not state leaders can come to an agreement on a tax cut plan remains to be seen but some of them have been talking about the possible melding of the House and Senate plans in the week plus since the legislature broke off their special session.
Former Kanawha County Clerk employee accused of pocketing $21,000 of tax-payer money
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A former Kanawha County Clerk’s Office employee was arrested for embezzlement for allegedly taking over $21,000 in cash from people paying back taxes on property they owned. According to a criminal complaint, Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44 of Elkview, was charged with embezzlement. The complaint says Sampson worked in the Delinquent […]
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Highways awards contracts for 7 paving projects
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) awarded seven paving projects as part of an aggressive summer paving campaign. The projects were awarded from a bid letting held on July 12. The award of the contract is based on the WVDOH Awards Committee recommendations. Contracts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Metro News
WV DOT reveals plans for EV charging stations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s plan for locating charging stations for electric vehicles across the state has been submitted to the federal government. The deadline for the submission was Aug. 1 and the plan was presented July 28. State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said the plan sent to Washington is identical to a plan he put together for the West Virginia Legislature and submitted a month earlier.
wchstv.com
Dolly Parton visits Charleston to celebrate Imagination Library program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The reigning queen of country music paid a highly-anticipated visit to Charleston on Tuesday. Dolly Parton took a seat next to Marshall President Brad D. Smith to talk all things Imagination Library as the program is now in all 55 West Virginia counties. “You have...
Demolition begins on old Sears building at Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Demolition has finally begun on the former Sears building at the Charleston Town Center despite the objections of the mall’s owner. Workers are currently doing interior demolitions, but walls are expected to come down in about 60 days. On Friday Aug. 5, 2022, a Kanawha County Judge ordered the owners of […]
Dolly Parton set to visit West Virginia
Dolly Parton is keeping a promise to visit West Virginia. Parton is scheduled to appear at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday to celebrate the state’s full participation in her Imagination Library. The state Department of Education says Parton indicated she would visit the state once all 55 counties […]
Comments / 1