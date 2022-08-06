ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Castro loses phone in Pirates' 6-4 loss to Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Rodolfo Castro got the call-up and dropped a call in his return to the big leagues. The Pittsburgh infielder lost his phone during a slide into third base and the Pirates lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Tuesday night. “I don’t think there’s any professional ballplayer that would ever go out there with any intentions of taking a cellphone,” Castro told Pittsburgh media members through an interpreter. “It’s horrible it happened to me. Obviously, it was very unintentional.” Rookie Tommy Henry (1-1) was sharp in his Chase Field debut, allowing a run on four hits in seven innings for his first big league win.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Ohtani homers, wins to match Ruth as Angels top A's 5-1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Another home run, another pitching win, another spot in the history books. Just another night for Shohei Ohtani. The two-way sensation from Japan withstood another injury scare and pitched six scoreless innings to go with his team-leading 25th home run, reaching yet another monumental milestone as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Tuesday. Ohtani joined Babe Ruth (1918) as the only players in major league history to have at least 10 home runs and 10 wins in the same season. According to the Angels, two players from the Negro Leagues also did it: Bullet Rogan of the 1922 Kansas City Monarchs and Ed Rile of the 1927 Detroit Stars. “I feel like every time we’re out there he does something special,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said. “You try not to take for granted what we’re seeing every night but it’s pretty awesome to be a part of. These things don’t go by us lightly.”
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Machado's 3-run homer gives Padres dramatic win over Giants

SAN DIEGO (AP) — After a mystifying five-game skid that included a 26-inning scoreless streak, the new-look San Diego Padres finally played the way they’re supposed to after last week’s blockbuster trade that brought Juan Soto to town. Manny Machado hit a game-ending, three-run homer and Soto connected for his first long ball with the Padres, who overcame a blown save by Josh Hader to beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4 on Tuesday night. Machado capped the night in dramatic fashion with his one-out shot off Tyler Rogers (2-4), a half-inning after Hader allowed three runs to let the Giants tie it. “We were looking for something to ignite our offense and our big boys got some big hits tonight,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “Certainly no more than Manny, who’s got a flair for the dramatic. We all know that. It was a good one to put away after looking like we had it in the ninth.”
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy