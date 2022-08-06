Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Bicentennial Celebration to kick off with 150 voice choir
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County 200 year anniversary celebration is days away. The Bicentennial Celebration will kick off Friday with a closing ceremony, along with a choir and orchestra performance. The choir consists of 150 voices. The ceremony will start at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Carl...
WBBJ
West Tennesseans address overdoses at local community center
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local community members came together to bring awareness to an alarming cause. West Tennesseans came at the Walter Brewer-Bemis Community Center for a day of fellowship with various speaker topics, crafts, health, fitness, wellness, nutrition information, and fun activities. The topic discussed was overdoses in the...
WBBJ
Events the week of August 8, 2022 in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in West Tennessee this week!. Scott’s Strolls (Jackson/Bemis community) Jackson’s Musical Heritage (Jackson) Carroll County Fair Back to School Bash (Huntingdon) Wednesday, August 10. Korean War Veteran Award Ceremony (Huntingdon) Thursday, August 11. Pottery Sip & Shop (Jackson) Career Fair (Crump)
WBBJ
Families gather for community giveaway at Muse Park
JACKSON, Tenn. — Families gathered at Muse Park in Jackson on Saturday morning for a giveaway hosted by Pressed Outreach Ministry. Around 40 pallets of items were distributed, including household items, food and school supplies. Co-founder of Pressed Outreach Fred Spight says along with the giveaway, there were also...
WBBJ
Local organization donates $32,000 in grants to school district
MILAN, Tenn. — The City of Milan schools got a new grant for the 2022- 23 school year. A local nonprofit, the Milan Endowment for Growth, donated $32,000 in grants to the Milan school district to fund extra curricular activities. President Bruce Niven says the goal is to provide...
WBBJ
State’s first Safe Haven Baby Boxes boxes to be placed in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — At Tuesday’s Jackson City Council special called meeting, the consideration of a lease agreement for Safe Haven Baby Boxes passed on new business. The Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a new component to the Safe Haven Baby Law. They will provide a resource for a mother to anonymously surrender her baby to a designated and safe baby box, located at Jackson Fire Department Station #2.
WBBJ
Amy Elizabeth Floyd Moss
Beloved Mama and Mamie, Amy Elizabeth Floyd Moss passed away peacefully on August 6, 2022, in her 76th year, with her loving family by her side. Throughout her battle with ovarian cancer, she always had a smile or kind word to share. Her health never compromised her ability to live each day to the fullest, and she was an inspiration to all who knew her. She always held her friends and family close to her heart.
WBBJ
Mr. Aaron Bernard Gray, Sr.
Services for Mr. Aaron Bernard Gray, Sr., age 62 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, 12 Noon, at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M. If you like to send...
WBBJ
Cleanup Day to rid Jackson residents of unwanted items
JACKSON, Tenn. –If you have unwanted items in your home, such as mattresses or old furniture, an event by the City of Jackson’s Health and Sanitation Department may be exactly what you need. According to information from the City of Jackson, a community clean-up event will be held...
WBBJ
Whiteville parties for a good cause
WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — The Town of Whiteville spent their Friday evening in formal attire and partying with a purpose. Whiteville Mayor Gene Bowden and his wife are both celebrating birthdays this week and wanted to invite the whole town to their birthday bash. “This is a birthday bash, but...
WBBJ
Gary Frank Wallace
Gary Frank Wallace, resident of Covington, Tennessee and formerly of Memphis and Millington, passed away at his residence with his family around him. He was 81, and as he said, one half years old. He had been in poor health for several months, yet he still retained his sense of humor.
actionnews5.com
Madison County teens honored and remembered by family and friends
Families turn up for 8th annual Clothesline Project hosted by Cops for Community. Police release aerial video of shooting in Old Town in search of more suspects. Mount Olive Church of God in Christ host free ‘Back to School’ event. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mount Olive Church of...
WBBJ
Mr. Clyde Bond
Mr. Clyde Bond, 97, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at his residence in Brownsville. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at Rawls Funeral Home in Brownsville. Interment will be in Will Farrington Memorial Gardens in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Thursday from 11:00 A. M. until time of service at Rawls Funeral Home.
WBBJ
Family remembers Chiquita Stanley, who was killed in Bolivar
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — An overnight shooting in Bolivar left a woman dead. We spoke with the family of the woman killed in the shooting, and they say their loved one will be deeply missed. Tuesday morning, the Bolivar Police Department responded to the 200 block of East Jefferson Street...
newsleaderonline.com
The Jackson Clinic – Baptist Memorial host topping out ceremony to celebrate new medical campus
The Jackson Clinic and Baptist Memorial Health Care held a topping out ceremony and beam signing on July 26 to celebrate a major milestone for a new outpatient medical campus at the southwest corner of the 45 Bypass and Passmore Lane. The event marked the placement of the topmost beam...
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
WBBJ
Police ID body found in Henderson Thursday night
HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson Police Department has released the identity of a body found last Thursday. On the evening of August 4th, officers responded to a grassy area just off of Newsome Avenue where a deceased male body was laying. On Tuesday, police confirmed the identity of the...
WBBJ
New gym brings new ways to get fit in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians have a new gym to get active and break a sweat. Fitness 1440 has set up shop in Jackson. The gym features brand new machines, a day-care children’s area, and hydro-massage beds. General Manager Willie Smith says there are several areas for members to...
WBBJ
Flea market returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. – Need a new cup, jewelry, barbecue sauce, or just looking to find a new outfit?. The monthly flea market has you covered inside and outside. Jerry Windham, with Southern Market Promotions, is one of those making sure the market runs smoothly. He says that shoppers can...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/08/22 – 08/09/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/09/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
