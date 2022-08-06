Beloved Mama and Mamie, Amy Elizabeth Floyd Moss passed away peacefully on August 6, 2022, in her 76th year, with her loving family by her side. Throughout her battle with ovarian cancer, she always had a smile or kind word to share. Her health never compromised her ability to live each day to the fullest, and she was an inspiration to all who knew her. She always held her friends and family close to her heart.

BROWNSVILLE, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO