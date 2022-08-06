Read full article on original website
Nate Diaz goes to bat for Mike Tyson after boxing legend claims Hulu streaming service “stole” his story
Nate Diaz is not a fan of how Hulu has handled business with the new Mike Tyson biopic. Tyson has made it clear that he does not support Hulu’s Mike, which is the streaming service’s take on the legendary boxer’s life story. Tyson has likened it to having his life rights stolen as he was never contacted by Hulu about the project.
UFC champion Kamaru Usman explains why he tapped instead of being choked unconscious in his lone career MMA defeat
Kamaru Usman has explained why he tapped out instead of going unconscious in his only pro defeat in mixed martial arts. For many MMA fans across the globe, Kamaru Usman is the pound-for-pound best in the sport right now. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is the UFC welterweight champion and after successfully defending his belt five times, there are very few individuals who would dispute just how good he is.
Jorge Masvidal responds to Gilbert Burns, reveals the fight “that makes the most sense” for his comeback
Jorge Masvidal has given his thoughts on a potential welterweight showdown with fellow contender Gilbert Burns. While he may have enjoyed an incredible year back in 2019, things haven’t quite gone to plan for Jorge Masvidal ever since then. ‘Gamebred’ has lost three straight fights, two to Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title and one to rival Colby Covington. Many have wondered whether or not he’s got what it takes to get back to the top of the 170-pound division, and most importantly, have wondered how motivated he is to do so.
Michael Chandler questions if Dustin Poirier still considers himself one of the best in world: “We all know what going after a fight against Nate Diaz means”
Michael Chandler has questioned whether or not Dustin Poirier still believes he’s one of the best fighters in the world. The introduction of Michael Chandler to the UFC family has certainly been entertaining. In addition to being in four incredibly fun fights with a 2-2 record, he’s also a real ‘company man’ who doesn’t shy away from any challenge that comes his way.
Tyson Fury announces plans to end his retirement for a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora
Tyson Fury has announced plans to end his retirement for a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora. The 32-year-old Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) retired from boxing after heavy blows he received in his three fights against former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber‘ Wilder. Speaking with the ‘Daily Star’,...
Jon Jones applauds Glover Teixeira for being the only fighter to have kept “kicking ass” after fighting him: “I’ve always found this interesting”
Jon Jones has applauded Glover Teixeira as being his only opponent to continue thriving after fighting him. While he may not be ‘undefeated’ in the traditional sense as a result of a DQ loss and a no contest, Jon Jones is considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters of all-time – and the only one of the modern era, alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has technically never lost a fight.
Charles Oliveira shares how his father reacted to him being stripped of UFC lightweight title: “My dad called me desperate, crying like a child”
Charles Oliveira revealed his father’s emotional reaction to the news that he was stripped of the UFC lightweight gold. Back in May, Oliveira lost the 155-pound championship but it wasn’t due to losing a bout. At the UFC 274 weigh-ins, “do Bronx” missed weight by just half a pound. He was stripped of the gold but he ended up fighting Justin Gaethje and choked him out in the first round.
Marlon Vera explains how Sean O’Malley got the “perfect fight” with UFC 280 matchup against Petr Yan: “He already have insurance plan”
Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera has explained how Sean O’Malley wound up with the perfect fight against Petr Yan at UFC 280. This weekend, Marlon Vera has a chance to take a huge step forward in the bantamweight division when he locks horns with Dominick Cruz down in San Diego. The top 15 is as stacked as it’s ever been and more so than ever before, every fight counts.
Julianna Pena calls for trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes: “She doesn’t touch me next time”
Julianna Pena wants to share the Octagon with Amanda Nunes again. Back in Dec. 2021, Pena stunned the MMA world when she submitted Nunes to become the new UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion. Their rematch played out far differently with “The Lioness” dominating a tough but clearly outmatched Pena. Nunes won the fight via unanimous decision to get the 135-pound gold back.
Dana White explains why he did not offer Bo Nickal a UFC contract despite his dominant win on DWCS
Dana White has explained why he didn’t offer Bo Nickal a UFC contract despite his dominant Contender Series win last night. Over the last few years, UFC president Dana White has seen plenty of standout performances on the Tuesday Night Contender Series. Some fighters have been signed and others haven’t but along the way, we’ve had the chance to witness some breakout stars make their mark.
Texas judge responds to criticism from UFC commentator Joe Rogan
Seth Fuller has clapped back at Joe Rogan and the other UFC commentators following their critique of his scorecard at UFC 277. Fuller was judging the heavyweight fight between Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Don’Tale Mayes and scored the fight – and the third round for Mayes which was a big surprise. In the third round, Abdelwahab had 3:51 of control time and was two-for-two on takedowns while also outstriking Mayes 18-12, but Fuller gave the round to Mayes which Rogan was very critical of and said on the broadcast “that guy needs a talking to….we need to check to see what he’s been on.”
Anthony Smith discusses his loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277: “He wasn’t as good as I expected him to be”
Anthony Smith suffered a critical loss at the hands of Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 on July 30. The former light heavyweight title challenger also endured a brutal injury in the form of a broken ankle. Smith, who burst on to the scene in 2018, has fought some of the...
Marlon Vera sends a strong message to UFC fighters complaining about pay: “Dana wasn’t born rich”
UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera has given his take on the fighter pay debate. Over the last few years, the debate around UFC athlete pay has skyrocketed. Thanks to figures such as Jake Paul, many have attacked the promotion for their lackluster pay. While many sporting leagues such as the NFL and NBA split profits between players and executives, the UFC is different.
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 90 with James Krause, Devin Clark, David Onama, Tyson Nam, and Ode Osbourne
The 90th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC San Diego. We’re first joined by MMA coach James Krause (1:48). Next, UFC light heavyweight Devin Clark (12:31) comes on. UFC featherweight David Onama (25:48) then stops by. Closing out the program are UFC flyweights Tyson Nam (36:07) and Ode Osbourne (47:40).
Jamahal Hill wants a title shot after finishing Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC Vegas 59: “I was able to do what Jon Jones wasn’t able to do”
UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill has explained why he believes his win over Thiago Santos last weekend was so impressive. In his latest outing at the UFC Apex, Jamahal Hill faced his biggest test yet as he went head to head with Thiago Santos. The former title challenger gave Hill everything he could handle and then some but in the end, it was ‘Sweet Dreams’ who secured his third straight KO/TKO finish as he took Santos out in the fourth round of their fascinating main event showdown.
The UFC parts ways with three more fighters
The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The three fighters recently removed...
Henry Cejudo explains why he thinks Alex Pereira KO’s Israel Adesanya at UFC 281: “There are a couple of things that Israel does wrong”
Henry Cejudo not only thinks we will hear ‘And New’ at UFC 281, but believes Alex Pereira will become the new middleweight champ by knocking out Israel Adesanya. Adesanya and Pereira have fought twice in kickboxing with the Brazilian winning both, including one by KO. Although MMA is much different, Cejudo believes we will see the same result at UFC 281 as he believes Pereira’s striking is on another level, and will KO Adesanya.
Dana White explains why he cancelled Hulu deal for Mike Tyson
Dana White was hailed by Mike Tyson earlier this week for siding with the boxing legend in his feud with Hulu and the UFC boss has now explained his side of the story. Speaking in the wake of the latest edition of Dana White’s Contender series, the 53-year-old said,
Toilet accident forces Christos Giagos to withdraw from UFC Paris
UFC lightweight Christos Giagos is officially out of his return at UFC Paris. ‘The Spartan’ has been out of action since his submission loss to Thiago Moises in June. The California-native was set to face Benoît Saint-Denis in France next month. The event is set to be the first UFC card in the country.
Brandon Moreno’s coach will “be surprised” if fourth Deiveson Figueiredo fight happens, expects undisputed title fight against Alexandre Pantoja
James Krause can finally claim to have instructed a world champion as he coached Brandon Moreno to his UFC 277 win. Throughout Krause’s time as a fighter and a coach, he has been vocal in saying he never wanted to be a world champion, but rather coach one. At UFC 277, he had the chance to do that was he was coaching Brandon Moreno for the interim flyweight title.
