Los Angeles, CA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo

It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Scary Tom Brady News

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is now 45 years old, but according to his quarterbacks coach, his arm looks better than it ever has. “You’re not going to believe this. Brady’s arm is better than I’ve ever seen it," the Bucs quarterbacks coach told his GM, per Peter King.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin is gearing up for another NFL season. The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned TV analyst is among the most-entertaining personalities in all of football. Irvin, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, has long been a family man. The legendary Cowboys wide receiver has been with...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Marriage Admission

If you follow Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen on social media, their life looks like a fairytale. After all, we're talking about a legendary NFL quarterback and one of the greatest supermodels of all-time. This week, Gisele wished Brady a happy birthday with a picturesque post. Things aren't always this...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Emmitt Smith

Few running backs in NFL history are more popular than Emmitt Smith. The legendary Dallas Cowboys running back is the league's all-time leader in rushing yards, breaking the mark when he played for Jerry Jones' franchise. Smith has long since retired, spending more time with friends and family members. Early...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kliff Kingsbury Girlfriend Photo

Kliff Kingsbury is having a nice offseason. The Arizona Cardinals head coach got to witness his quarterback signing a longterm extension with the franchise. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals were able to agree on a record-setting contract extension, locking him up in Arizona for the next several years. Kingsbury has...
NFL
The Spun

Elon Musk Sounds Off On Brittney Griner: Sports World Reacts

Elon Musk has become the latest prominent American to weigh in on the Brittney Griner situation. The Tesla founder revealed his thoughts on the situation surrounding the WNBA star, who has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling. “If the president is working so hard...
SPORTS
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Judge's LIV, PGA Tour Ruling

On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not be allowed to participate in the PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Judge Beth Freeman said that "LIV contracts are based upon players calculation of what they were leaving behind." The golf world reacted...
GOLF
Yardbarker

The Blockbuster Mega Trade Idea Of The Summer: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving For Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, 2027 First-Round Pick, And 2029 First-Round Pick

This summer has been that has featured a lot of trade rumors. Much speculation has been regarding the futures of Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets, there has been no shortage of reports linking both stars to one franchise or another.
NBA
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Is Predicting A Surprise NFL Coach Retirement

Colin Cowherd is predicting a surprise NFL head coach retirement ahead of the 2022 regular season. The Fox Sports 1 host unveiled his bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season earlier this week. Among them: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire following the season. Belichick, 70, doesn't appear to...
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Katherine Webb Pool Photo

It's football season, so it shouldn't be surprising that Katherine Webb is trending on social media. The wife of longtime NFL and former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron showed off her figure on social media earlier in the week. Webb, 33, looked good poolside. "33 and thriving ✨ (not my bday...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Marshawn Lynch Arrest News

Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch has been arrested and booked for driving under the influence. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest with a tweet on Tuesday. " The LVMPD conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue (near Wyoming and Las Vegas Blvd) on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

LIV Golf's Lawyer Reveals Bombshell Player Salary News

LIV Golf is currently in the process of seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the PGA Tour from barring its golfers from participating in the FedEx Cup. During the court proceedings, one of the attorneys for LIV let loose an admission that caught the attention of many. According to his...
GOLF
The Spun

Longtime NFL Player, Coach In Need Of A New Heart

Former Houston Oilers and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Robert Lyles is in need of a life-saving heart transplant. Lyles, 61, has been in critical condition at Baylor St. Luke's Hospital since July 12, 2022, according to a GoFundMe. Randy Carodine, who organized the fundraiser, is seeking $100,000 worth of donations for Lyles.
HOUSTON, TX
