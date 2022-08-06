Read full article on original website
Related
weisradio.com
Report Released on Fatal Calhoun County Accident
According to Sergeant Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday (August 5th) – a single-vehicle accident in Calhoun County claimed the life of a Wadley man. That incident occurred around 7:45pm on Friendship Road – approximately one mile south of the Oxford city limits. Twenty year...
Man indicted for manslaughter in DeKalb County crash
A Cottondale man has been indicted on one count of manslaughter and four counts of third-degree assault following an investigation into a crash late last year, court records show.
HPD: Woman in custody following barricade situation
One woman has been taken into custody following a barricade situation in South Huntsville.
WAFF
Huntsville Police: woman facing firearm charge after barricading in home on Oldfield Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department officers arrested a woman on Tuesday morning following reports of shots fired in the area of Oldfield Road near Lily Flagg Road. According to HPD Sgt. Rosalind White, officers received calls of shots being fired on Oldfield Road around 12:30 a.m. on August...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFF
Man arrested in Madison County for trafficking methamphetamine
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested a man in Madison County on drug trafficking charges on Aug. 5. According to the sheriff’s office, Jason Phillip Bost was arrested after an investigation revealed that he was part of a drug trafficking operation that was operating from Atlanta to Madison County. Bost was arrested after agents conducted a traffic stop.
weisradio.com
Murder Trial Set for August 22nd in Chattooga County, Georgia Case
A date has been set for the trial for a Chattooga County woman accused of killing her husband back in 2017. Renee Lanham, 53 will be tried for murder later in the month (August, 2022) in connection with the death of her husband, Edward Earl Lanham, in September of that year. She stands accused of shooting and killing her 75 year old husband at their residence on Butler-Dairy Road.
Huntsville man charged with murder after deadly shooting
Huntsville Police responded to the 1900-block of Magnum Drive late in the night on Friday, August 5.
MCSO: $42k in stolen items, $88k in cash recovered from Joe’s Pawn
Sheriff Sims said during the search of the pawn shop, multiple items believed to be stolen were recovered. Many of these items were still in original, new packaging. Investigators determined that the items had been stolen from retail stores including Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, and Target.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On August 4, executed a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop on a 4-month joint investigation involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, ATF and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Officer. According to MCSO, the Loss Prevention units of Walmart,...
Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, has claimed the life of a Wadley man. Brady C. Pike, 20, was critically injured when the 2000 Toyota 4-Runner he was driving left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned. Pike was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment. On Saturday, Aug. 6, Pike succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The crash occurred on Friendship Road, approximately one mile east of the Oxford city limits, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
WAFF
Guntersville man arrested for selling cocaine that caused overdoses
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Marshall County Drug Task Force arrested and charged a man that had connections to at least three overdoses in February. Between Feb. 25 and Feb. 27, five overdoses in Marshall County were confirmed. Those overdoses resulted in the death of two people. Alex...
weisradio.com
Two Northwest Georgia Men Arrested in Wake of Shooting Incident
On Sunday, July 31st just after midnight Summerville Police officers were dispatched to 44 McGinnis Circle in reference to shots having been fired from a vehicle, with the vehicle then fleeing the scene. Police say that during the initial investigation officers were able to obtain the vehicle description and the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbhfradio.org
Bartow Fire Crews Rescue a Man from a 20-foot Storm Culvert
According to reports, on Friday, August 5, 2022, at approximately 10:49 p.m., Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to what was originally dispatched as a public assist. Upon arrival, crews were met by Bartow County Sheriff’s Office units and learned that a man had fallen 20 feet down a storm drain. BCFES Squad 1 was able to lower a rope down to the victim. The rope rescue system allowed crews to safely remove the patient. Once removed, patient care was turned over to Metro Ambulance Services. According to a press release, the extent of the patient’s injuries is unknown.
weisradio.com
Oak Ridge Boys a Huge Hit with Crowd and with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office
Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver and his deputies say they were excited to be part of the 1st annual Weiss Lake Music Festival last Saturday (August 6th). Deputies assisted the Centre Police Department in providing security at that event as well as security for the headliner, The Oak Ridge Boys.
Jacksonville Police Seeking Identity of Vehicle Burglar
Jacksonville, AL – – Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. Citywide request for information. Case: JPD22-0809A Jacksonville Police Department 256-782-3897 The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating multiple cases of Unlawful Breaking & Entering of a Vehicle and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s). Jacksonville Investigators released photos of an unknown suspect that […]
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, August 9th
Amanda Ivey, age 41 of Cedar Bluff – Failure to Appear – Switched Tag and Driving while License Cancelled. Arrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently there are 97 inmates housed in the...
WAFF
Marshall County Schools focused on security as students return
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid.
Lane on I-59 closed due to traffic fatality
A lane on I-59 in Dekalb County has been shut down due to a fatal accident on Saturday.
Phil Campbell man pleads not guilty to murder
A Phil Campbell man facing one count of intentional murder has pleaded not guilty, according to court documents.
alabamawx.com
EXPIRED Severe T-Storm Warning — Parts of DeKalb, Jackson Co. Until 2:30 pm
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. South central Jackson County in northeastern Alabama…. Southwestern DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama…. * At 141 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Geraldine, or. 12 miles southwest of Rainsville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts...
Comments / 3