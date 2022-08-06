ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, AL

Comments / 3

Related
weisradio.com

Report Released on Fatal Calhoun County Accident

According to Sergeant Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday (August 5th) – a single-vehicle accident in Calhoun County claimed the life of a Wadley man. That incident occurred around 7:45pm on Friendship Road – approximately one mile south of the Oxford city limits. Twenty year...
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dekalb County, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Dekalb County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Fort Payne, AL
County
Dekalb County, AL
WAFF

Man arrested in Madison County for trafficking methamphetamine

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested a man in Madison County on drug trafficking charges on Aug. 5. According to the sheriff’s office, Jason Phillip Bost was arrested after an investigation revealed that he was part of a drug trafficking operation that was operating from Atlanta to Madison County. Bost was arrested after agents conducted a traffic stop.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Murder Trial Set for August 22nd in Chattooga County, Georgia Case

A date has been set for the trial for a Chattooga County woman accused of killing her husband back in 2017. Renee Lanham, 53 will be tried for murder later in the month (August, 2022) in connection with the death of her husband, Edward Earl Lanham, in September of that year. She stands accused of shooting and killing her 75 year old husband at their residence on Butler-Dairy Road.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freightliner#Mile Marker#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident#Dekalb Co
Calhoun Journal

Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, has claimed the life of a Wadley man. Brady C. Pike, 20, was critically injured when the 2000 Toyota 4-Runner he was driving left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned. Pike was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment. On Saturday, Aug. 6, Pike succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The crash occurred on Friendship Road, approximately one mile east of the Oxford city limits, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Guntersville man arrested for selling cocaine that caused overdoses

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Marshall County Drug Task Force arrested and charged a man that had connections to at least three overdoses in February. Between Feb. 25 and Feb. 27, five overdoses in Marshall County were confirmed. Those overdoses resulted in the death of two people. Alex...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Two Northwest Georgia Men Arrested in Wake of Shooting Incident

On Sunday, July 31st just after midnight Summerville Police officers were dispatched to 44 McGinnis Circle in reference to shots having been fired from a vehicle, with the vehicle then fleeing the scene. Police say that during the initial investigation officers were able to obtain the vehicle description and the...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wbhfradio.org

Bartow Fire Crews Rescue a Man from a 20-foot Storm Culvert

According to reports, on Friday, August 5, 2022, at approximately 10:49 p.m., Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to what was originally dispatched as a public assist. Upon arrival, crews were met by Bartow County Sheriff’s Office units and learned that a man had fallen 20 feet down a storm drain. BCFES Squad 1 was able to lower a rope down to the victim. The rope rescue system allowed crews to safely remove the patient. Once removed, patient care was turned over to Metro Ambulance Services. According to a press release, the extent of the patient’s injuries is unknown.
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Police Seeking Identity of Vehicle Burglar

Jacksonville, AL –  – Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. Citywide request for information. Case: JPD22-0809A Jacksonville Police Department 256-782-3897 The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating multiple cases of Unlawful Breaking & Entering of a Vehicle and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s). Jacksonville Investigators released photos of an unknown suspect that […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, August 9th

Amanda Ivey, age 41 of Cedar Bluff – Failure to Appear – Switched Tag and Driving while License Cancelled. Arrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently there are 97 inmates housed in the...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
alabamawx.com

EXPIRED Severe T-Storm Warning — Parts of DeKalb, Jackson Co. Until 2:30 pm

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. South central Jackson County in northeastern Alabama…. Southwestern DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama…. * At 141 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Geraldine, or. 12 miles southwest of Rainsville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy