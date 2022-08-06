ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego County gas prices drop for 52nd straight day

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X81AO_0h7bOSnP00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Saturday for the 52nd consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 3.2 cents to $5.455, its lowest amount since March 7.

The average price has decreased 91.8 cents since rising to a record $6.373 on June 15, including 2.3 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 12.8 cents less than one week ago and 73.4 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.106 more than one year ago.

"The last time gas prices dropped so steeply in a one-month period was from October to November 2012 after the state resolved a summer-blend gasoline supply crisis by allowing stations to begin selling winter-blend a few weeks early," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"Even though average gas prices are now well above $5 a gallon in Southern California, most metro areas now have several stations priced under $5 a gallon."

The national average price dropped for the 53rd consecutive day, decreasing 2.9 cents to $4.084. It has dropped 93.2 cents since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, including 2.6 cents Friday.

The national average price is 14.8 cents less than one week ago and 69.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 89.5 cents more than one year ago.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

$1 Million Lottery Winner Bought Ticket in Vista While Pumping Gas

One lucky San Diego County man felt the dread Californians share of filling their gas tank and walked away $1 million richer. Alfredo Mendez was in Vista when he decided to go to the ARCO gas station on 1403 South Santa Fe Ave. to pump some gas. There, he made the fateful decision to buy a 50X Fortune Scratchers ticket that he later would learn would make him rich.
VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
The Associated Press

Fitness Innovator P.volve to Open Two New Franchises in Carlsbad And Encinitas

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- P.volve, the leader in evidence-based functional fitness, announced today that it will open two new locations in Carlsbad and Encinitas, California. After a detailed due diligence process, P.volve awarded the franchises to Carlsbad residents Kristin and Jeff Springborn, experienced veterans of corporate sales and client services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005748/en/ “After more than two years of intensive research and analysis on potential franchise opportunities in the fitness space, P.volve was by far our top choice,” said Kristin Springborn, who will serve as the studio manager in addition to being a co-owner. “Fitness is a central part of our lives, and being able to start our own business with such an amazing brand and a hugely dedicated following is a dream come true.”
CARLSBAD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
theregistrysocal.com

Sila Realty Trust Pays $63.4MM for 56,000 SQFT Rehabilitation Center in Escondido

TAMPA, Fla. & CHICAGO – Sila Realty Trust, Inc., a public, non-traded real estate investment trust focused on investing in high quality healthcare properties across the continuum of care, today announced the acquisition of an inpatient rehabilitation facility located in Escondido, California (the “Escondido IRF”) from Harrison Street, one of the leading investment management firms focused on alternative real estate assets, for $63.4 million. A joint venture between Harrison Street and Pacific Medical Buildings (“PMB”) developed the property.
ESCONDIDO, CA
foxla.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NBC Los Angeles

Two Southern California Locals Are Lucky Lottery Winners

Have you ever tried your luck on a lottery scratcher?. Two Southern California residents struck some luck and they are now $1 million richer. Jason Brody and Wilbur Staton Jr. are the lucky winners that spent $10 on a lottery scratcher and are happy they did. Brody bought his Lucky...
BARSTOW, CA
townandtourist.com

35 Best Camping Spots in San Diego (Beach & Forest Views)

Camping is an adventure that we believe every family should try at least twice. It’s the perfect opportunity to get away from your daily, mundane tasks. The San Diego area is the perfect spot to search for a campground, as it offers sites in the forest, on the beach, or in the mountains. All of these are within less than a 2-hour drive! You can’t beat it– there’s something for everyone.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

This Casual Pizza Place Just Won a Fancy National Wine Award

It’s one thing to have a great wine list, it’s another to have Wine Spectator agree that your collection has bragging rights. But this kind of accolade only comes after plenty of hard work. It took Susan Porter-Guarino, the wine and beverage director of Privateer Coal Fire Pizza in Oceanside, months of preparation and hours of computer time to submit her application for the award.
OCEANSIDE, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy